Conaway added to list of rumored Ag secretaries

Former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway, R-Texas, is among the people being mentioned as a possible agriculture secretary in the Trump administration, a prominent agricultural lobbyist not associated with Conaway told The Hagstrom Report today.

Conaway declined today to comment on his interest in the position, but Scott Graves, his partner in the Conaway-Graves Group, said in an email, “I know that his name has been coming up and he’s received several calls, but I don’t have any specific details to relay, as those are private conversations. It does make a lot of sense, though. Mike has been a big Trump supporter and defender for years. He’s campaigned for Trump in the past, and I can’t think of anybody who would be more qualified. He knows both agriculture and rural America inside and out, and he’s a very well-known and respected national figure as it relates to agriculture and rural America. He has a proven track record of working across the spectrum to get things accomplished, which is exactly what farmers and ranchers need right now. Whether it’s Mike or someone else, both President Trump and American agriculture deserve someone of his caliber to fill that role.”

Other names already mentioned include Ted McKinney, the agriculture undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs in the Trump administration who is now CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture; Kip Tom, an Indiana farmer who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations agencies in Rome and is co-chair of Farmers and Ranchers for Trump; and Sid Miller, the Texas agriculture commissioner.

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has also been mentioned, but he has focused on energy policy and is considered more likely to be named energy secretary.

No governors or past governors have been mentioned, but presidents have shown a preference for them as agriculture secretary. Tom Vilsack, the agriculture secretary in both the Obama and Biden administrations, is a former Democratic governor of Iowa.

Trump’s agriculture secretary in his first term was former Georgia Republican Gov. Sonny Perdue. When Ann Veneman left the George W. Bush administration, Bush chose then-Nebraska Gov. Mike Johanns as secretary. When Johanns left to run for the Senate, Bush picked former North Dakota Republican Gov. Ed Schafer for the post.