Conaway announces GOP House Ag members for 116th Congress

House Agriculture Committee ranking member Michael Conaway, R-Texas, today announced the names of the Republican members of the House Agriculture Committee for the 116th Congress.

The new House Agriculture Committee members are:

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota District 1

Rep. Dusty Johnson, South Dakota At Large

Rep. Jim Baird, Indiana District 4

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota District 1

Recommended Stories For You

Below is the complete House Agriculture Committee Republican roster of 21 members for the 116th Congress:

Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway, Texas District 11

▪ Rep. Glenn 'GT' Thompson, Pennsylvania District 15

▪ Rep. Austin Scott, Georgia District 8

▪ Rep. Rick Crawford, Arkansas District 1

▪ Rep. Scott DesJarlais, Tennessee District 4

▪ Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Missouri District 4

▪ Rep. Doug LaMalfa, California District 1

▪ Rep. Rodney Davis, Illinois District 13

▪ Rep. Ted Yoho, Florida District 3

▪ Rep. Rick Allen, Georgia District 12

▪ Rep. Mike Bost, Illinois District 12

▪ Rep. David Rouzer, North Carolina District 7

▪ Rep. Ralph Abraham, Louisiana District 5

▪ Rep. Trent Kelly, Mississippi District 1

▪ Rep. James Comer, Kentucky District 1

▪ Rep. Roger Marshall, Kansas District 1

▪ Rep. Don Bacon, Nebraska District 2

▪ Rep. Neal Dunn, Florida District 2

▪ Rep. Dusty Johnson, South Dakota At Large

▪ Rep. Jim Baird, Indiana District 4

▪ Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota District 1

In the release, Conaway said, "After successful completion of the 2018 farm bill, I'm pleased to have a great group of new and returning members on the Agriculture Committee who will continue the work of restoring prosperity to our nation's farmers and ranchers and all of rural America. We have a great deal of work to do, including implementing and protecting the new farm bill, continuing to press for a rollback of harmful regulations that hurt our farmers and ranchers, and leveling the global playing field to create more market access for U.S. agriculture products. I'm confident in the team we have assembled, and I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues in championing rural America and our country's farm and ranch families."

With the number of Republicans on the committee reduced, three members will not return: Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., a former chairman of the committee; Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio; Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.; and Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, who has lost all his committee assignments due to his controversial comments about race and white supremacy.