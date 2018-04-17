Conaway releases farm bill draft

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, has released the farm bill, saying the bill markup will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. and then go to the floor as time permits.

Conaway said the bill is bipartisan except for the nutrition title.

House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., has said that if Conaway insists on keeping the SNAP provisions he will not be able to convince urban and suburban Democrats to vote to maintain the sugar policy, to stop cuts to crop insurance or to stop the imposition of payment limits.

Amendments to change the sugar program, cut crop insurance and impose payment limits are expected.

Conaway said at his news conference today that votes to strip out the sugar program or make changes to crop insurance or payment limits "make no sense whatsoever," and that they would have to deal with production agriculture on those issues.

"Those urban guys are really dependent on what goes on in rural America. If that is the line they want to go down, I can't fix their problems. I know we are going to move forward with this bill."