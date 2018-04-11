Conaway to introduce farm bill this week, but there is trouble

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, is likely to introduce a farm bill this week and may hold a markup next week.

But the bill is in trouble because he has declined to make any changes to the nutrition title despite Democratic objections, House Agriculture ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., told the North American Agricultural Journalists.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Senate Agriculture ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., told the agricultural journalists that they are working together on a bill.

Roberts said he wants to introduce the bill soon but wants a good bill. Roberts said he and Stabenow and their staffs are going over the bill line by line with other members and staff to see what matters to them.

Roberts said he views any differences not as problems but as challenges, and that he and Stabenow are determined to work together.

Stabenow said she did not believe there would be a Senate Agriculture Committee markup this month.