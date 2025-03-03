Concerns about GLP-1 drugs, tariffs dominate sweetener meeting

Appearing on a panel called “International Sugar Market Dynamics,” from left, moderator Ron Sterk, a senior editor at Sosland Publishing; Jeff Dobrydney, a senior vice president at JSG Commodities; and Vincent O’Rourke, a trader and market analyst at C. Czarnikow Sugar, Inc. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Declining sugar consumption among people taking GLP-1 drugs to combat diabetes and obesity and the impact of President’s Trump’s proposed tariffs on the sugar and corn markets dominated discussions at the International Sweetener Colloquium today in this resort town near Palm Springs.

The uncertainty occurs amid a bigger supply of sweeteners and declining demand.

“Every aspect of supply is up, on deliveries everything is down,” Frank Jenkins, president of JSG Commodities, said in a session on the North American sweetener market. “We have a shrinking market. This can’t go well.”

About 8% of the American population is now taking Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, but the people on the drugs have reduced their food consumption by 11%, panelists said, referring to the drugs that were initially used to treat diabetes but are now recognized for weight loss and calming other behaviors.

Most of the users are now in the United States and Europe, but as patents come off and prices come down, the number of users worldwide is expected to skyrocket.

Sugar consumption has grown 2% per year for about 100 years, but that could be changing, said Vincent O’Rourke, a trade and market analyst for C. Czarnikow Sugar, Inc. in Miami.

“I know who I’m talking to and I can feel the shudder across the room,” O’Rourke said as he spoke to an audience of food company executives, ingredient providers and traders.

O’Rourke said the biggest impact is coming from the 3% of the population who are considered “superusers” because they eat so much highly processed, highly caloric foods.

If all the superusers were to take GLP-1 drugs they could affect 10% of sugar consumption, he said.

Mark Baum, a vice president of FMI — The Food Industry Association, said that FMI is “hearing and seeing a lot,” but has been studying the impact of the GLP-1 drugs for too short a time to reach conclusions.

But Baum acknowledged that the impact has already been seen in lower sales of snacks and desserts and people dining out less. “The real question is what are the long-term implications when prices go down?,” he said.

OTHER USES

On a webinar, a Czarnikow executive explained how GLP-1 drugs work and suggested that the sugar industry begin to think of itself more in terms of an energy industry whose products can be used for ethanol production and potentially for sustainable aviation fuel and animal feed.

But Craig Ruffolo, the vice president and commodity specialist for McKeany-Flavell Company Inc., who analyzes the wet corn milling industry, also noted that the energy industry has its challenges.

The Environmental Protection Agency last week announced it would provide regulatory certainty for year-round E-15 ethanol gasoline in Midwestern states for a year, but Ruffolo noted that “the margin for the product is almost negative.”

Ruffolo said the spread of avian influenza to the dairy industry will also reduce the demand for corn used as feed

One positive sign for the corn industry, Ruffolo said, is that confectioners are addressing the high price of cocoa by shifting from chocolate to candy gummies, which are made partly from corn.

TARIFF WORRIES

But for the short run, the analysts seemed more concerned about Trump’s proposed tariffs.

U.S. corn exports to Mexico are up, but Ruffolo said Mexico “could be frontloading in anticipation of a trade war with the United States.”

If Trump follows through on his threat to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican products including sugar, Mexico would retaliate with tariffs on high-fructose corn syrup, which would in turn lead Mexican bottlers to use less high-fructose corn syrup in favor of domestically produced sugar, said Pedro Figueroa, president of Crown Point Ltd., an Indiana-based food ingredients supplier.

Ruffolo also noted that the United States imports high-fructose corn syrup from Canada for use in food manufacturing in the northeastern states, and said tariffs on Canadian products could affect that practice.

Jenkins noted that so far Trump has pulled back on tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but said that tariffs are a key part of the president’s agenda and that he also wants income from tariffs to make up for tax breaks.

Baum of FMI aid the tariff situation is “fluid,” but he believes that steeper and broader tariffs are likely.

Baum had told the audience that food prices have “normalized” since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and that FMI has worked hard to inform consumers, the news media and policymakers about the low margins of grocery retailers and the supply chain issues that have led to food price increases.

But if the tariffs go into effect, Baum said, “buckle up for another round of inflation.” Other countries are going to retaliate, he said.

Food companies might want to stock up on ingredients, he said.

“Our businesses thrive on predictability and stability,” Baum said. “Is anybody feeling tariffied?”