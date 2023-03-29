Conflict between House Ag members over SNAP dominates Vilsack hearing

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., asked Vilsack to provide details on how many people illegally in the country are receiving SNAP benefits. Vilsack said that people in the country illegally are not eligible but people who have received asylum are not in the country illegally and therefore are eligible.

DesJarlais said he has been trying to find out how many noncitizens get SNAP benefits, but has not been able to get that from Vilsack or anyone else. He expressed concern that people who enter the country and ask for asylum are given legal status and cell phones to allow them to find out when to show up for a court date, but then don’t answer their phones.

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., said he was concerned that “illegals” are not being tracked and suggested that there could be as many five million noncitizens on SNAP, a figure that Vilsack refuted.

Vilsack also said that making work requirements stricter would make it difficult for governors to manage their states in tough economic times.

Several Republicans said they were upset that 82% of the farm bill spending will go to nutrition programs.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., thanked the Biden administration for sponsoring the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health, and other Democrats thanked Vilsack for the administration’s attitude toward nutrition programs.

Republicans also questioned Vilsack about the Agriculture Department’s handling of foreign ownership of farmland. Vilsack said that USDA’s knowledge of foreign ownership of farmland depends on self-reporting and that if Congress really wants to know how much farmland is foreign-owned, it would have to establish a registry that would require reporting from the nation’s 3,000 counties on all deed changes.

Vilsack also noted that the 1978 Agriculture Foreign Investment Disclosure Act did not give Congress investigative powers to find out if the reporting is accurate.