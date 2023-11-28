Congress back, no approps action scheduled this week

The Senate returned to Washington Monday evening and the House is scheduled to be back today, but neither chamber has scheduled action on appropriations bills this week.

Congress is under pressure to pass an emergency supplemental appropriation to fund war aid for Israel and Ukraine plus some domestic priorities and fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills, or it will need to pass another continuing resolution to fund government agencies including the Agriculture Department in early January.

The Senate schedule for Monday called for action on President Biden’s nominations.

In a letter to his colleagues, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he intends to bring Biden’s national security supplemental package to the floor as soon as next week.

Schumer also said, “The Senate and House must continue to work in a bipartisan, bicameral fashion so that we can complete the first tranche of appropriations bills, Agriculture, Energy and Water, MilCon-VA, and Transportation-HUD, before the Jan. 19 deadline.”

The current CR for those agencies will expire on Jan. 19.

National Journal noted Monday that House Republicans were unable to pass their appropriations bill for the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration, and that Democrats and nutrition advocates are also concerned the bill would underfund the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, which provides grants to states to assist low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, as well as children up to the age of 5.

The House is scheduled to come into session at 2 p.m. today and to hold votes at 6:30 p.m. to consider bills under suspension of the rules.

On Wednesday, the House is scheduled to consider H.R. 5283, a bill to prohibit the use of federal funds to provide housing to specified aliens on any land under the administrative jurisdiction of the federal land management agencies. The bill is titled the Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act of 2023.

The White House Office of Management and Budget has issued a statement of Biden administration policy in opposition to the bill.

OMB said, “The administration strongly opposes H.R. 5283, which would prohibit the use of federal funds to provide temporary shelter to certain noncitizens, including migrants seeking asylum, on federal lands falling under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, or the Forest Service.”

“The administration opposes this legislation because it would significantly restrict the ability of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture to make decisions regarding the appropriate uses of their lands and resources, even in emergency or other situations.”