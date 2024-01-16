Congress comes back to finish CR by Friday

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., has released the text of a continuing resolution the House and Senate need to to pass by Friday to fund several agencies, including the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration, through March 1 and other agencies through March 8.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., have agreed on the text, although the conservative House Freedom Caucus has objected to it.

The current continuing resolution providing funding for several departments including USDA and the FDA expires on Friday and without a fresh CR the government would shut down at midnight.

The Senate is expected to convene at 3 p.m. today and after leader remarks resume consideration of a motion to proceed to Calendar #243, H.R.2872, the legislative vehicle for the CR.

On Thursday. Schumer filed cloture on the motion to proceed to the bill. That cloture motion will ripen at 5:45 p.m. today.

The House is scheduled to meet at noon for morning hour and 2 p.m. for legislative business, with votes on legislation on the suspension calendar at 6:30 p.m., but consideration of the CR has not been announced.

In a statement, Murray said, “While we continue working to negotiate and pass bipartisan, full-year spending bills, it is critical Congress prevent a needless and costly government shutdown come Friday — and that’s exactly what this CR will do”

“Hammering out serious bipartisan funding bills is no easy task, but I am going to continue working nonstop with my colleagues to pass the strongest possible bills — and soon. No one back home wants to see a shutdown or chaos, so let’s quickly pass this CR and work to finalize serious appropriations bills, free of partisan poison pills, that protect key investments in our country’s future.”

The bipartisan CR would extend funding through:

▪ March 1 for four appropriations bills: Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; Energy and Water Development; Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.

▪ March 8 for the remaining eight appropriations bills: Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies; Defense; Financial Services and General Government; Homeland Security; Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies; Legislative Branch; and State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs.