Congress faces Friday deadline on funding government

The continuing resolution that funds the government runs out Friday and Congress is under pressure to pass another continuing resolution or face a government shutdown just before the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Congress is expected to pass another short-term spending measure into January, but there are conflicts over what should be in that bill.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday a shutdown is unlikely but possible, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The next five days will be a "scramble" to pass the tax bill and the funding bill, The Washington Post noted.