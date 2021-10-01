Congress passes CR, infrastructure vote still on calendar

The Senate and the House have both passed the continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 3, and President Biden signed it.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has alerted House members that a vote is still expected on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but it will not take place before 9 p.m.

Biden said in a statement:

“Tonight, I signed into law the continuing resolution to fund the government through early December. I want to thank both houses of Congress — especially Sens. [Pat] Leahy [D-Vt.] and [Richard] Shelby [R-Ala.] and Reps [Rosa] DeLauro [D-Conn.] and [Kay] Granger [R-Texas] — for this bipartisan agreement, and for avoiding a government shutdown as we have seen so often in the past.

“It meets critical and urgent needs of the nation, including disaster relief for both red and blue states hit hard by Hurricane Ida and other devastating natural disasters, and funding to help us resettle Afghan allies in the United States following the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan. This funding will also keep up our fight against COVID-19 and — on this International Recovery Day — it will continue our battle against the opioid crisis.

“There’s so much more to do. But the passage of this bill reminds us that bipartisan work is possible and it gives us time to pass longer-term funding to keep our government running and delivering for the American people.”