Congress returns with ‘topline’ numbers deal; same ag-FDA problems continue
|The Senate came back into session on Monday, and the House will convene for the start of the second session of the 118th Congress with a recorded vote on the quorum call at 6:30 p.m. today.
As The Hagstrom Report said in an alert published Sunday, during the end-of-the-year break, congressional leaders managed to reach agreement on the “topline” budget numbers for the remainder of fiscal year 2024. Far-right House members have already announced opposition to the deal.
The agreement may make it possible to avoid a government shutdown of the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration, whose current continuing resolution funding the agencies expire Jan. 19. But it’s unclear whether Congress can reach agreement on a fiscal year 2024 Agriculture appropriations bill by that date. There might be another continuing resolution or a shutdown of USDA and FDA.
The issues that made it impossible to get the USDA-FDA bill through the House in 2023 remain. That House bill includes a ban on sending mifepristone, an abortion pill approved by the FDA, through the mails and cuts to Agriculture Department programs. Moderate Republicans declined to vote for a bill that included the ban on mailing abortion pills while rural Republicans were unwilling to vote for a cut to programs affecting farmers and rural Americans. Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have said they will not accept “poison pill” policy riders.
The issue of whether Congress will provide an additional $1 billion in funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children in the appropriations bill or other legislation remains.
President Biden has said the money is needed or USDA will run out of funds to provide WIC benefits to all applicants, but Republicans have balked at putting more money into the program.
|National WIC Association Interim President and CEO Georgia Machell said Monday, “We welcome the news that congressional leaders have reached a deal on funding toplines, allowing negotiations to move forward on full-year spending bills. However, there are only days left before federal agriculture spending expires — and, with it, funding for WIC. Congress must act quickly to reach a consensus on funding legislation.
“For more than 25 years, we have seen a bipartisan commitment to fully funding WIC, ensuring every eligible family seeking WIC services can receive them. Congress must uphold this commitment in upcoming spending bills and provide the resources necessary to serve WIC’s projected FY24 caseloads without turning any eligible individual away.”
|Center on Budget and Policy Priorities President Sharon Parrott said, “Congressional leaders’ new agreement on a topline funding level for 2024 rightly ensures that overall funding available for non-defense programs will stay at $773 billion, the already tight level set in May’s bipartisan debt ceiling agreement.
“This level is at best a funding freeze at a time when costs have risen, meaning that public services that people and communities count on will be cut. Given that reality, it was critical to reject further, deeper cuts that some House Republicans demanded. The agreement does so and should unstick the needlessly delayed appropriations process and avoid a shutdown. If House Republicans pursue ideological riders, that could create further delays and undermine the agreement. These long delays in funding decisions are harmful — they hamper federal agencies’ ability to deliver public services efficiently and effectively as they wait for final decisions.
“Congress now needs to move ahead — quickly — to reach agreement on how the overall non-defense funding will be divided up, first by appropriation bill and then by program area. With constrained non-defense funding levels, policymakers need to focus on the highest priorities.
“At the top of that list should be: Maintain Congress’ 25-year commitment to full funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children so that no pregnant and postpartum adults or young children get turned away from the food assistance they need. It is simply unacceptable for members of Congress of either party to consider taking food assistance away that is proven to improve birth outcomes, the health of pregnant and postpartum recipients, and the well-being of our youngest children.
“Similarly, other program areas that help families struggle to afford the basics — such as housing assistance, emergency food assistance, and child care — must be prioritized in a year when funding levels are so tight.
“The budget deal has made Congress’ to do list “a little easier,” National Journal said in an analysis. One of the things on that list is the farm bill, NJ noted.