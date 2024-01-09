Congress returns with ‘topline’ numbers deal; same ag-FDA problems continue

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities President Sharon Parrott said, “Congressional leaders’ new agreement on a topline funding level for 2024 rightly ensures that overall funding available for non-defense programs will stay at $773 billion, the already tight level set in May’s bipartisan debt ceiling agreement.

“This level is at best a funding freeze at a time when costs have risen, meaning that public services that people and communities count on will be cut. Given that reality, it was critical to reject further, deeper cuts that some House Republicans demanded. The agreement does so and should unstick the needlessly delayed appropriations process and avoid a shutdown. If House Republicans pursue ideological riders, that could create further delays and undermine the agreement. These long delays in funding decisions are harmful — they hamper federal agencies’ ability to deliver public services efficiently and effectively as they wait for final decisions.

“Congress now needs to move ahead — quickly — to reach agreement on how the overall non-defense funding will be divided up, first by appropriation bill and then by program area. With constrained non-defense funding levels, policymakers need to focus on the highest priorities.

“At the top of that list should be: Maintain Congress’ 25-year commitment to full funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children so that no pregnant and postpartum adults or young children get turned away from the food assistance they need. It is simply unacceptable for members of Congress of either party to consider taking food assistance away that is proven to improve birth outcomes, the health of pregnant and postpartum recipients, and the well-being of our youngest children.

“Similarly, other program areas that help families struggle to afford the basics — such as housing assistance, emergency food assistance, and child care — must be prioritized in a year when funding levels are so tight.

“The budget deal has made Congress’ to do list “a little easier,” National Journal said in an analysis. One of the things on that list is the farm bill, NJ noted.