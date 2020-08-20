Congressional COVID-19 action delayed until September

Congressional action on a coronavirus aid package now seems unlikely before September.

Senate Republicans have indicated they plan to introduce a “skinny” bill that most likely would not include any agricultural provisions. The Senate is scheduled to return on September 8.

The House has scheduled to return for committee meetings on September 8, with the full House returning for votes starting September 14.

There is also speculation that a coronavirus aid package may be tied to legislation that Congress must pass by September 30, the end of the fiscal year, to avoid the government shutting down.