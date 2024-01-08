Congressional leaders reach budget deal

Republican and Democratic leaders have reached a budget deal that could avert a government shutdown that likely would have included the Agriculture Department.

The agreement on what’s known as “topline” budget numbers allows for $1.66 trillion in spending, including $886.3 billion in defense spending and $772.7 billion in domestic discretionary spending, The Washington Post reported.

But when the Senate returns on Monday and the House on Tuesday, members will have to work quickly to reach agreement before the continuing resolution that funds several agencies — including the Agriculture Department — runs out on Jan. 19 if a shutdown is to be avoided.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., jointly announced the agreement, which is not expected to win support from the most conservative House members. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., was also supportive.

President Biden praised the agreement and urged congressional Republicans to support it.

In a statement, Biden said, “The bipartisan funding framework congressional leaders have reached moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities. It reflects the funding levels that I negotiated with both parties and signed into law last spring. It rejects deep cuts to programs hardworking families count on, and provides a path to passing full-year funding bills that deliver for the American people and are free of any extreme policies. I want to thank Leaders Schumer and Jeffries for their leadership in reaching this framework. Now, congressional Republicans must do their job, stop threatening to shut down the government, and fulfill their basic responsibility to fund critical domestic and national security priorities, including my supplemental request. It’s time for them to act.”