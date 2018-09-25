Congressional Research Service reports now public

Congressional Research Service reports are as good as reports get, but until this week, they were for Congress' eyes only. Now, however, the reports are accessible to everyone through the Library of Congress website, as mandated by lawmakers in the. omnibus spending bill, also known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018.

A simple search for the word "agriculture" returns 70 results just since Jan. 1. In only the last three weeks, three excellent agriculture articles have been released: Agriculture in the WTO: Rules and Limits on U.S. Domestic Support (Sept. 6) at https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/R/R45305, Farm Policy: USDA's Trade Aid Package (Sept. 12) at https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/R/R45310 and Farm Bills: Major Legislative Actions, 1965-2018 (Sept. 21) at https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/R/R45210. Read like a Congressional staffer at https://crsreports.congress.gov/.