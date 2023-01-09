Congressional staff discussion farm bill prospects

Callie Eideberg, a senior professional staff member for Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said that Stabenow’s announcement she will not run for re-election in 2024 is “gut wrenching” for those who appreciate her leadership on past farm bills, but also creates the “impetus” to write a farm bill that includes her priorities and to write it before the current bill expires on Sept. 30, 2023.

Eideberg said Stabenow’s staff has been instructed to meet that deadline and that she believes the Senate can meet it, but that she doesn’t know if the House will live up to that goal.

Eideberg said an issue that must be addressed is how the additional money put into the farm bill programs by the Inflation Reduction Act will affect the 2023 farm bill. The Inflation Reduction Act included $20 billion for conservation programs and more money for rural development, energy and forestry and there is the question of whether that money “can be moved around.”

Eideberg said Congress can adjust how the money is allocated but the Congressional Budget Office might make it difficult to maintain the same level of spending authority that was in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The most serious issue for the 2023 farm bill, she said, is what it will mean “for the future of farming.”

Whether the phenomenon is called weather volatility or climate change, the question is “what can we do in this farm bill” to set policies so that farmers can adapt and farms can be resilient over time, she said.

Nevertheless, Eideberg said, she is “really excited to tackle these issues this next year.”

Because the House has not yet passed a rules package for the new Congress, Trevor White, an aide to House Agriculture Committee Chairman-elect Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and Josh Tonsager, an aide to Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the former chairman and incoming ranking member-elect on the committee, participated online from Washington.

Although Tonsager said that Scott held 19 farm bill hearings and other listening sessions this past year, White maintained that the committee is “far behind” on the farm bill and said the committee will issue an “aggressive calendar” of activity on it.