Congressman Hurd visits the Mesa County Cattlemen’s ‘Meat in Day’ event

Congressman Jeff Hurd attended the Mesa County Cattlemen’s ‘Meat in Day’ event on Saturday, March 15. Courtesy photo

This past Saturday, my family and I had the pleasure of attending the Mesa County Cattlemen’s Meat in Day event. The event celebrated the hardworking cattlemen and women who are the backbone of our agricultural industry. It highlighted the vital role that local farmers and ranchers play in feeding our communities and sustaining our economy.

While there, I had the opportunity to meet many local families, including Lainey, a dedicated 4-H member from Mesa County, who was serving free hamburgers and hotdogs — and I was lucky enough to get one myself. I also reconnected with community leaders such as Doug Lucas of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Posse, Carla Alley, and Alice Bumgarner from Mesa County Republican Women. It was wonderful to see so many new and familiar faces, all gathered in support of our agricultural community.

Events like these serve as a reminder of the challenges and opportunities facing our farmers and ranchers. In Congress, we have important work ahead — starting with the farm bill. This comprehensive piece of legislation, passed every five years, shapes our nation’s agricultural, nutrition and food policies. It is critical to ensuring stability and growth for farmers across the United States.

In addition to supporting the farm bill, I am cosponsoring legislation urging Congress and the Trump administration to work together on effective food and agricultural trade policies. In 2023, the U.S. food and agriculture industry generated over $9.6 trillion in economic output, with approximately $200 billion in exports. However, agricultural trade exports have been declining, and American farmers have faced trade-restrictive tariffs in key global markets. As a result, 2023 and 2024 saw the two largest declines in net farming income in recent history, with falling crop and livestock prices adding to the strain on our producers.

Here in Colorado’s Third Congressional District, agriculture is a cornerstone of our economy. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of 2025, Colorado’s beef cattle inventory stood at 595,000 head. Cattle and calves remain our state’s top agricultural export, helping to feed families across the country while supporting thousands of local jobs. Ensuring the success of our farmers and ranchers isn’t just about economics — it’s about securing our food supply and preserving a way of life that has sustained our communities for generations.

I am proud to champion policies that strengthen our agricultural sector and provide real solutions for our farmers, ranchers and producers. I remain committed to passing a strong farm bill and advancing legislation that supports rural economies. Representing Colorado’s Third Congressional District is an incredible honor, and I will continue working to ensure that our agricultural communities thrive for generations to come.