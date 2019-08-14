Conkle named manager of the Wyoming State Fair

DOUGLAS, Wyo. – The Wyoming State Fair Board is pleased to announce that Courtny Conkle has been named manager of the Wyoming State Fair.

With deep roots in the fair community, Conkle brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the Wyoming State Fair. As someone who grew up in a fair family who runs concession businesses, she received an extensive and hands-on education by attending more than 300 fairs across 20 states with her parents before she was 16 years old. In her professional career, she has managed a 64-acre facility, as well as livestock and exhibits for the Sonoma-Marin Fair, in Petaluma Calif., where she went on to be named interim chief executive officer and fair manager. Most recently, she served as the CEO of the Lake County Fair where she supervised 250 employees and 400 volunteers and oversaw the grounds and events year-round.

“Courtny’s background in the fair industry and her professional accomplishments will be an amazing asset to the Wyoming State Fair as we move forward in the coming years,” said Joe Rankin, Wyoming State Fair board chairman. “Her love of fairs, drive, and varied experience in this industry will be a guiding force as we continue to improve the state fair in both fair and non-fair times of the year.”

Conkle has been a member of the Western Fairs Association board of directors, International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions Young Professionals Initiative Chairwoman, WFA Blue Ribbon Foundation Board Liaison, and is currently a student in the IAFE Institute of Fair Management, which she will graduate from at the annual IAFE Convention in December.

“As someone who grew up in and around fairs, I’m excited to bring my skill set, passion for the fair industry, and deep love for agriculture to Wyoming,” Conkle said. “It has always been a goal of mine to manage a atate fair and stepping in as manager of the Wyoming State Fair Manager is a dream come true.”

The 2019 Wyoming State Fair is currently underway and will run through the Saturday, Aug. 17 in Douglas. For more information on the Wyoming State Fair, visit http://www.wystatefair.com/.