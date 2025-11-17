Conservation and Survey Division welcomes new survey hydrogeologist

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Conservation and Survey Division at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources has welcomed Valentina Ita as the new survey hydrogeologist for the west central service area.

Based at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte, Neb., Ita began her role on Aug. 20. As a survey hydrogeologist, she will study and characterize the High Plains Aquifer to enhance the division’s mission of providing information on groundwater and other natural resources across the state.

Ita, a native of Nigeria, earned a master’s degree in geology from the University of Toledo in Ohio, where she worked in the Hydro- and Environmental Geophysics Lab studying northwestern Ohio’s aquifer system.

“As a hydrogeologist, I was fascinated by the thought of working with one of the most groundwater-rich regions in North America through this new position,” Ita said.

Years of research and data collection have been dedicated to the study of the High Plains Aquifer. Ita will contribute to this information by working on test holes, examining water level data, tracking changes over time, and capturing data relevant to agriculture, industry and communities.

“My hope is that the data and information I gather are found valuable and that I’m able to reach people who understand the importance of the water resources available to them,” Ita said.

For more information about the Conservation and Survey Division and the Ogallala Aquifer, visit snr.unl.edu/csd or contact Ita at vita2@unl.edu .

Cheyenne Frontier Days names new guest operations chairman

The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named Sam Sims as the new guest operations chairman for the 2026 celebration.

Sims has been a dedicated CFD volunteer since 2014, beginning with the Ticket Committee before moving to the Operations Committee, where he became B and C Stands Lead in 2024. His commitment to customer service, leadership and teamwork has made him an integral part of his committee.

The committee formerly known as the Operations Committee has been renamed the Guest Operations Committee to better reflect its mission to enhance the overall guest experience at the World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration.

“Sam brings tremendous dedication and leadership to our organization,” General Chairman Hans Ritschard said. “He understands what it takes to create a world-class experience for our guests, and we’re proud to have him join the General Committee.”

The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has already begun planning for the 130th Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2026, which will feature the Year of the American Indian and the grand opening of the Morning Star American Indian Village.