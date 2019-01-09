Conservation Colorado adds two new senior staff members

DENVER — Today, Conservation Colorado, the state's largest environmental organization, announced the addition of two senior staff members: Government Affairs Director Katie Belgard and Communications Director Garrett Garner-Wells.

"We're at a pivotal moment for Colorado, as our pro-conservation legislature and new governor takes the reins to steer our state into the future." said Kelly Nordini, executive director of Conservation Colorado. "With the addition of these two new staff members, we are gearing up to make Colorado a national leader on climate policy."

Katie Belgard joins the team after nearly a decade working for organized labor and looks forward to bridging the two movements in her new role. She enjoys exploring Colorado on horseback, especially the mountains outside of Redstone.

"This is going to be a big year for Colorado's air and climate. We all saw voters in November elect leaders across the board who promised to stand up for our air, land, water and communities," said Belgard. "I am proud to join this powerhouse team in shaping Colorado's conservation future."

Garrett Garner-Wells most recently served as state director of Environment Colorado. In his free time, he likes to rock climb and camp with his son while exploring new places in pursuit of his goal to visit all 64 Colorado counties and 41 state parks.

"The Colorado way of life is second-to-none, but preserving that way of life requires action on behalf of our air, water and climate," said Garner-Wells. "I am excited to lead an exceptional team in sharing the stories of Coloradans who love our state. Together we will lay the groundwork for nationally leading policies that will protect Colorado for generations to come."