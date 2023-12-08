Conservative rancher launches campaign for Colorado’s fourth congressional district

Sonnenberg

STERLING, Colo. — Conservative rancher and former state senator Jerry Sonnenberg today announced his campaign to represent Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District in the U.S. House.

“After careful consideration with my family and discussions with Coloradans throughout CD4, I’ve made the decision to run for Congress.



“Rural Coloradans and hardworking families all across the district need a voice in Washington who understands our community, our principled conservative values, our way of life, and our unique challenges.



“The Eastern Plains is my home. I was born here and raised my family here. I have farmed and ranched here on my family’s farm for more than four decades. And I have been proud to represent the good people who live here from the Farm Bureau to the state capital.



“The challenges facing our state and country are immense. Joe Biden’s failures as president have created an unprecedented border crisis, rampant inflation and global instability. Farmers and ranchers across America feel especially burdened by an administration that seems intent on destroying our way of life. The destruction wrought by liberals is also damaging hardworking, suburban families in Douglas, Weld, and Larimer counties. In every corner of CD4, voters deserve a fighter who will show up for them, listen to their voice, and bring conservative policies that work for all of us to Washington, D.C.”



“We need strong, conservative leadership in congress to stand up and fight for people who’ve been left out of D.C.’s priorities. Whether you are a farmer or a rancher, a small business owner, a mom or dad raising your kids in suburban Colorado, or a young person making a life here, I will be your principled voice in D.C. because I’ve proven that I know how to stand up for our values and deliver results.” Sonnenberg said.