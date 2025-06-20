Consistency paying off for CNFR rodeo athletes

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Trace Scarlarvi of Mid-Plains Community College in McCook, Neb., became the only bull rider at the College National Finals Rodeo to ride three bulls Thursday night. His score of 83.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Tex tied him for second place in round three and vaulted him to the overall lead. He will compete for a national title Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen.

Trace

CASPER, Wyo. — The explosion of popularity for rodeo’s breakaway roping event has certainly been seen at this year’s College National Finals Rodeo.

While it would be nearly impossible for times to get any faster, consistency is the name of the game and Kate Eiland has been the best calf-catcher in the field so far. She stopped the clock in 3.0 seconds in the first round, then came back with a 1.9-second run in round two.

Eiland, who makes her home in Kentwood, La., is attending Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss. The marketing major qualified for the CNFR for the second consecutive year.

Round three was her nemesis a year ago as she had a 10-second penalty for a broken barrier. That penalty prevented her from advancing to the finals. This year she had her third-round run during the Thursday night performance and breathed a big sigh of relief when she had a penalty-free run of 2.4 seconds.

Kate Eiland took the overall lead in breakaway roping Thursday at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper Wyo. The Louisiana roper put Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., at the top of the leaderboard when this 2.4-second run in round three gave her a total of 7.3 after three rounds. She will rope for the national championship on Saturday night. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen Eiland

That gave Eiland a total time of 7.3 seconds and put her in the overall lead. She will be back on Saturday night and have a chance to compete for a national title. Right behind her is Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Hannah Giger who also roped on Thursday night. She has a total of 7.4 over three runs and is in second place.

Rodeo fans have been waiting for Northwest Mississippi Community College’s steer wrestlers to move to the top. Their coach at the Senatobia, Miss., institution is seven-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Will Lummus. The wait was over Thursday night when Will Collier, a sophomore animal science major from Malden, Mo., competed.

Collier won the first round with a 3.8-second run. Then he turned in a time of 5.0 seconds in round two. Thursday night there was an equipment malfunction with the first steer that he ran, so he got to run another one. He made the most of the opportunity and got a 5.6. He now leads the overall standings with 14.4 seconds and is hoping to win the first national championship for the school and his coach.

Will Collier, a sophomore from Northwest Mississippi Community College, leads the overall standings at the College National Finals Rodeo in steer wrestling. He won the first round with a 3.8-second run, then was 5.0 and 5.6 for a total of 14.4 on three runs. He will be competing for the college’s first national title in Saturday night’s championship round. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen Collier

There are new leaders in both categories of bull riding. Trace Scarlavai from Mid Plains Community College at McCook, Neb., is the first contestant to ride three bulls here. He scored 83.5 points on Thursday night to have a total of 242.5 points on three rides. Jerry Gutierrez from Sam Houston State University now leads the round with 84.

The third round of competition will be completed on Friday. The 12 best overall scores and times in each event will return to the Ford Wyoming Center and compete for national team and individual championships Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Trace Scarlarvi of Mid-Plains Community College in McCook, Neb., became the only bull rider at the College National Finals Rodeo to ride three bulls Thursday night. His score of 83.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Tex tied him for second place in round three and vaulted him to the overall lead. He will compete for a national title Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen. Trace

The following are results from the College National Finals Rodeo, June 19, 2025, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.cnfr.com .

Bareback Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Bryce Eck, Missouri Valley College, 80.5 points. 2, Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 80. 3, (tie) Blayn Hughston, Western Texas College, and Jence Griffith, Forth Scott Community College (Kan.), 78 each. 5, Cooper Filipek, Gillette College, 76.5. 6, Kash Martin, McNeese State University (La.), 75.5. (overall leaders) 1, Filipek, 241.5 points. 2, Martin, 236.5. 3, (tie) Braden Tyrer and Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 234 each. 5, Will Norstrom, Western Texas College, 233.5. 6, Mason Yancy, Panola College (Texas), 233.5. 7, Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State University (Texas), 232. 8, (tie) Eck and Jackson Lunn, Mid-Plains Community College (Neb.), 231 each.

Breakaway Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Taylor Raupe, Coffeyville Community College (Kan.), 1.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Carlee Martinez, Southwest Texas College, and Hannah Giger, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 2.0. 4, (tie) Brooke McCully, Chadron State College, and Staheli Adams, Gillette College, 2.1. 6, (tie) Shacie Marr, Eastern New Mexico University, and Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 2.2. (overall leaders) 1, Kate Eiland, Pearl River Community College (Miss.), 7.3 seconds. 2, Hannah Giger, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 7.4. 3, Alissa Erickson, Cisco College (Texas), 8.3. 4, Murphy Gaasch, Cochise College (Ariz.), 9.0. 5, Ashley Henderson, University of West Alabama, 9.8. 6, Jacelyn Frost, Tarleton State University, (Texas), 16.7. 6. 7, Sydney Berquist, Montana State University, 17.6. (on two) 8, Amy Ohrt, Wharton County Junior College (Texas), 4.1.

Tie-down Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Blake Tatham, Northeast Oklahoma A&M College, 8.3 seconds. 2, Koby Douch, Hill College (Hillsboro, Texas), 8.9. 3, Jett Van Biezen, Idaho State University, 9.0. 4, Tanner Scheevel, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, 9.5. 5, Jayden Broussard, Panola College (Texas), 9.7. 6, (tie) Garrett Jepson, Central Arizona College, and Wyatt Jensen, Montana State University, 9.8 each. (overall leaders) 1, Slade Wood, Southwest Texas College, 29.6 seconds. 2, Broussard, 30.4. 3, Cole Blades, Central Arizona College, 31.8. 4, Scheevel, 34.0. 5. Jepson, 36.7. 6, Douch, 37.3. 7, Aaron Champneys, Treasure Valley Community College (Ore.), 37.8. 8, Tatham, 39.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Montgomery Parsons, Tarleton State University, (Texas), 80.5 points. 2, (tie) Zane Magner, Fort Scott Community College, and Coleman Shalbetter, Tarleton State University, (Texas), 77.5 each. 4, James Perrin, Casper College, 77. 5, Tayson Jones, Dickenson University, 76. 6, Brady Irvine, Garden City Community College (Kan.), 74. (overall leaders) 1, Perrin, 240 points. 2, Parsons, 235. 3, Shalbetter, 233.5. 4, Magner, 228.5. 5, Malcolm Heathershaw, Casper College, 225. 6, Irvine, 222.5. 7, Eastan West, Casper College, 219.5. 8, John Allen, Fort Scott Community College,,

Steer Wrestling: (third round leaders) 1, Colten Leech, Sul Ross State University (Texas), 4.0 seconds. 2, Sam Carson, Utah Valley University, 4.1. 3, (tie) Carson Ball, Missouri Valley College; Kyler Morgan, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Landris White, Tarleton State University, 4.5 each. 6, Cole Gerhart, Montana State University, 4.8. (overall leaders) 1, Will Collier, Northwest Mississippi Community College, 14.4 seconds, 2, Jacob Wang, University of Wyoming, 17.1. 3, Cole Detton, Montana State University, 19.6. 4, Nathan Duvall, Conners State College (Okla.), 22.5. 5, Trace Harris, Texas A&M University-Commerce, 26.2. 6, Clay Tom Hurt, Sam Houston State University, 26.9. 7, Hadly Erickson, Bismarck State College, 27.7. 6, Wiley Jack Karas, Treasure Valley Community College, (Ore,), 36.8.

Goat Tying: (third round leaders) 1, Josie Mousel, University of Wyoming, 5.7 seconds. 2, Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 6.0. 3, (tie) Jacee Graff, Weatherford College (Texas), and Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M University, 6.2 each. 5, (tie) Tavy Jo Leno, University of Montana-Western, and Samantha Donovan, Southern Utah University, 6.3 each.. (overall leaders) 1, Richards, 18.9. 2, Graff, 19.3. 3, Maggie Usher, Cal Poley San Luis Obispo, 19.4. 4, Mousel, 20.1. 5, (tie) Cheyenne VandeStouwe, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and Joanna Hammett, University of West Alabama, 20.4 each. 7, Landry Haugen, University of Wyoming, 20.7. 8, Natalie King, Southern Arkansas University, 21.2.

Team Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Cael Stratton and Garrett Jepson, Central Arizona College, 4.6 seconds. 2, Rowdy Jones, Western Oklahoma State College, 5.0. 3, Slade Wood and Jayse Tettenhorst, Southwest Texas College, 5.1. 4, (tie) Brody Webb and Clay Hayden, Southern Arkansas University; and Cutter Cain, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Dace Morris, Western Oklahoma State College, 5.4 each. 6, (tie) Will Cutler, Idaho State University, and Hayden Roundy, Utah Valley University; Jacob Walters, Texas Tech University, and Jeryn Ellerd, Howard County Junior College (Texas); and Trevor Sorge and Tel Sorenson, Gillette College, 5.7 each. (overall leaders) 1, Cason Richey, Texas Tech University, and Cashton Weidenbener, Weatherford College, 20.2 seconds. 2, Jacob Walters and Jeryn Ellerd, 21.5. 3, Sorge and Sorenson, 22.9. 4, Cole Trexler and Kyler Erickson, University of Montana-Western, 24.4. 5, McCrae Fillmore and Wyatt Rindlisbacher, Snow College (Utah), 30.8. 6, Cael Hilzendeger, Bismarck State College (N.D.) and Ryan Shepherd, Mid-Plains Community College (Neb.), 36.0. (on two) 7, Brody Webb and Hayden Clay, Southern Arkansas University, 10.8. 8, Cain and Morris, 11.1.

Barrel Racing: (third round leaders) 1, Laney Hoffman, Southeast Oklahoma State University, 14.13 seconds. 2, Jayci Byler, Sam Houston State University (Texas), 14.14. 3, Tycie Phalen, Dickenson State College (N.D.), 14.15. 4, Emma Ricke, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 14.20. 5, Casey Mathis, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 14.2 6, Brylee Grubb, Gillette College, 14.29. (overall leaders) 1, Ricke, 42.86. 2, Phalen, 42.89. 3, Grubb, 42.95. 4, Mathis, 43.06. 5, Byler, 43.19. 6, Anneliese McCurry, Montana State University, 43.25. 7, Annie Alexander, New Mexico State University, 43.69. 8, Emma Jenson, Fresno State University, 43.73.

Bull Riding: (third round leaders-four rides) 1, Jerry Gutierrez, Sam Houston State University (Texas), 84 points. 2, (tie) Dakota Smith, Northwest Mississippi Community College, and Trace Scarlavai, Mid-Plains Community College (Neb.), 83.5 each. 4, Dustin Sanchez, Southwest Oklahoma State University, 79.5. (overall leaders) 1, Scarlavai 242.5 points. (on two) 2, Brock Dean Cooper, Treasure Valley Community College (Ore.), 144. 3, Gavin Knutson, University of Montana-Western, 142.5. 4, (on one) Gutierrez, Brad Moreno, New Mexico State University, and Jay Rodrigue, Pearl River Community College, (Miss.), 84 each. 7, (tie) Hayden Welsh, Odessa College (Texas), and Smith, 83.5 each.