Constant rain does not dampen action or spirits

Volunteers working the arena on Sunday afternoon showed the results of a weekend full of rain. Left to right, Josh Howell, chute boss and facilities, Gabriel Watton, pulling gates and untying calves, and Logan Pomroy, untying calves. "It was fun," said Pomroy. "You get dirty, but it is always fun."

There is figuratively making a splash and there is literally making a splash. The Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo did both in 2023 as it held its rodeos in near-constant rain over the weekend of June 2-4. While the unprecedented stretches of moisture caused the barrel racing to be canceled due to footing conditions (the committee did not have the breaks in weather necessary to deep-work the ground for the safety of horses and riders), the soggy conditions did little to dampen the spirits of spectators. Sold out in advance of knowing what mother nature was going to unleash, each performance still boasted crowded stands adorned with ponchos, slickers and umbrellas.

Wellington, Colo., cowboy Seth Peterson rode this second place time of 10.6-seconds in the tie down roping event (Saturday night June 3) to propel himself to the All Around title at the 2023 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo in Elizabeth, Colo. Peterson earned the buckle with a total of $1,673 from tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

“That was very surprising,” said Elizabeth Stampede Board President Traci McClain about the enthusiastic spectator response. “We did sell out early, so we knew all of our tickets had been sold, but we didn’t know how many people would show up. We have some die-hard rodeo fans and that just tells you how much our community supports rodeo.”

“They came to see the rodeo,” agreed past president and current board member, Jace Glick, about the ticketholders braving the elements. “These are rodeo fans. We always say we want the western way of life, well here we go.”

“Here we go” started with the inaugural Friday Night Chute Out, which featured all three roughstock events of bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding, versus the typical Xtreme Bulls competition that occupied the kick-off slot for more than 10 years. The rain poured all afternoon, but lightened and became intermittent a half hour before the starting time of 7 p.m. While arena conditions were muddy, it was still early in the weekend and the nearly 50 contestants put on a good show in front of packed grandstands. In fact, the evening’s action included the winning bull riding and saddle bronc scores for the entire three-day rodeo.

Arizona breakaway roper Kenzie Kelton was quick on her draw to earn a 2.9-second time on Saturday night (June 3, 2023) at the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo in Elizabeth, Colo. The time was good enough to tie Kelton for second place and earn nearly $2,000 as a result.

The positive vibes from those crowds carried over to contestants all day Saturday, as top times in both the team roping and steer wrestling events occurred in the afternoon’s steady rain. The downpour continued throughout the afternoon but stopped before Saturday night’s well-attended performance, where spectators watched bareback phenom Rocker Steiner overcome the mud to establish a new Elizabeth Stampede arena record with a textbook 89.50-point ride aboard Summit Pro Rodeo Company’s “Hillbilly.” After the pickup men helped him off his bronc near the arena rails, Steiner opted to hop the fence and stroll through drier footing in front of the Saturday night crowd, high-fiving happy rodeo fans along the way. It was just another memorable moment created by the popular small-town rodeo.

Under the bright Friday night lights (June 2), Texas saddle bronc rider Wyatt Casper rode Vold Rodeo Company's Pine Valley for 86 points and the 2023 Elizabeth Stampede buckle, along with earning close to $4,000 for his winning effort. The Friday Night Chute Out's new format of including saddle bronc and bareback riding to the long-standing Friday bull riding was supported by full stands despite the inclement weather on the first night of a rain-soaked 2023 rodeo in Elizabeth, Colo.

Sunday was no different. Despite more constant rain creating even deeper mud topped with more standing water, the fans showed up in rain gear and were rewarded with performances that included tie down roper Riley Pruitt defending his 2022 Elizabeth title by showing mad skills in the slop. Pruitt’s 10.2-second time (he won 2022 with 9.8 seconds in dry conditions) earned him a back-to-back buckle and almost $2,000 for the crowd-pleasing effort.

Moments like Pruitt’s unexpected title defense in the rain and Steiner’s stroll through the crowd after his record ride not only attract fans back to the venue but they also help to keep contestants returning year after year.

Colorado team ropers Corey Whinnery and Cole Cooper stopped the timers in 6.6 seconds on a rainy Saturday afternoon to win the 2023 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo title and bank over $2,000 each for the win.

“I absolutely love this rodeo,” shared Fountain, Colo., bull rider Jason Sharp. Sharp tied for second place in 1999 and won the rodeo’s title in 2001. At 45 years old, he continues to compete, and this year was his 14th time pinning on a back number in Elizabeth. Sharp praised the rodeo behind the scenes after an unscheduled dismount aboard a bull named “Let ‘Em Go” enveloped him in mud on Saturday afternoon. He relayed his thoughts during a search for a plastic bag in which to store his not-so-pristine competitive attire.

“It is just that small town feel with that big city atmosphere,” described Sharp with a smile. “The crowd is absolutely amazing. Even in the pouring rain this afternoon, the stands were almost full. I love coming back here and being a part of it. It has that small town feel with everyone supporting it. It is awesome to see it keep growing.”

The continued growth of the Elizabeth Stampede showed up not only in the advance sell outs of all five performances (including Thursday night’s concert) and a first-time live airing of the rodeo by Cowboy Channel affiliates, but also in record numbers of sponsors clamoring to be part of “the biggest event in Elbert County.”

During a brief break in the rain at the beginning of Saturday night's rodeo (June 3), Miss Rodeo Colorado 2023, Randilyn Madison, carried the colors for the national anthem and a cowboy prayer while the stands continued filling with rodeo fans at the Elizabeth Stampede.

“Small business owners say this is the biggest sales weekend of their year,” shared Lea Anne Russell, Elizabeth Stampede board member and head of its sponsorship committee, which pumps the lifeblood of funding necessary to put on the event. “They (are) really happy about that.”

The community agreed.

“We love it,” said Devin Wade, Vice President of the Elizabeth Area Chamber of Commerce. “It is one of our signature events.”

“We have amazing levels of sponsorship coming in,” said McClain in support of those comments. “People are coming from the community, they want to be a part of this, they want to be associated with (rodeo). This is a way of life that we are not going to give up. I think on a bigger scale, every rodeo committee I am talking to; they are having the same experience. It is our nation telling us that rodeo is important and the western way of life is something they respect and love.”

It also doesn’t hurt when that western way of life makes a big splash.

2023 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo Results:

All Around cowboy: Seth Peterson, $1,673

Bareback: Rocker Steiner, 89.5 points, $3,412

Steer Wrestling: Blare Romsa, 5.5 seconds, $1,949

Team Roping: Corey Whinnery/Cole Cooper, 6.6 seconds, $2,216 each

Saddle Bronc: Wyatt Casper, 86 points, $3,691

Tie-Down Roping: Riley Pruitt, 10.2 seconds, $1,924.

Bull Riding: JaCauy Hale, 87 points, $3,861

Total payoff: $75,726

Arena Manager volunteers Kayla Sneed, left, and Taylor Swisher display what working the arena gate was like during a water-logged Sunday afternoon while the steer wrestling horses were running towards the rails and sliding to a stop in the arena mud. Swisher ducked her head when one slid right in front of them, so she posed that way to show off the full effect on her hat. She also mentioned she stopped using that notepad…

With constant rain from Friday through Sunday (June 2-4), the action was wet and wild inside the Elizabeth Stampede arena in 2023. Performing their duties with no complaints were the outstanding pickup men working with Summit Pro Rodeo — Colt Hamaker and Duane Gilbert. Covered with water and mud from head to toe did not stop them from taking care of the contestants and animals throughout the award winning rodeo.

Running in the rain on Saturday afternoon (June 3), Wyoming steer wrestler Blare Romsa slid to a stop in 5.5 seconds to nail down the fastest time of the rodeo and earn the 2023 Elizabeth Stampede buckle, along with a check for $1,949.

An annual tradition is for the Elizabeth Stampede volunteers working the rodeo to take a group photo inside the arena at the end of the final round on Sunday afternoon. While there was brief discussion of changing the photo location due to the foot-plus deep mud, the volunteers shot that idea down and waded into the arena to stand — the rodeo queen and attendant even sat like they do in every photo — in their traditional spot to keep this rain-filled rodeo memory alive.

During the inaugural Friday Night Chute Out at the award-winning Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo (June 2, 2023), Arizona bull rider JaCauy Hale scored 87 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's No. 911 to set the bar for the weekend. The score remained on top through the rest of the rodeo to secure Hale an Elizabeth Stampede buckle and a payout of $3,861 for the win.