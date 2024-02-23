Contentious failed bill in Nebraska would affect property rights for school land leases

Hansen

A Nebraska bill that would require certain school lands be open to the public for hunting was heard by the Natural Resources Committee on Feb. 21. The bill, LB-1247 was introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen, a Blair Republican, in an effort to open additional lands to hunters in the state. By Hansen’s own admission, the bill met a great deal of opposition, even prompting Sen. John Frederickson, D-Omaha, to say the bill inspired more emails to committee members than any other this year. Hansen said he will not continue to pursue it this session.

In his statement of intent, Hansen said the lands included must have a public road access point and will not include land already used by the Board of Educational Lands and Funds for wind energy, solar energy or recreation. Walk-in hunting access would require an access stamp from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at rates ranging from $25 to $100.

According to the fiscal note prepared by the Board of Educational Lands and Funds, the bill would result in a loss of over $3 million in funds to the BELF and it would be a use of trust funds that is contrary to the Constitution. The Nebraska Constitution requires that all funds received from School Trust lands can only be paid to the Nebraska public schools. Therefore, any funds retained by Game and Parks to reimburse their costs for administering the special “access stamp” program, granting hunting access to trust lands, would be a loss to the School Land Trust.

BELF, or the School Land Trust, serves as trustees of school lands and are tasked to maximize income from school lands while also conserving the land and treating tenants fairly. Kelly Sudbeck, CEO of the BELF, said the leases would have to be revised as they came up for renewal and until then, signage and maps would have to clarify which school lands were open, a process that would continue for the 11 years it takes to cycle through all of the leases. In his fiscal note, Sudbeck estimated the cost of signage alone at over $1 million, plus annual maintenance expenses of $204,260.

The bill would have impacted approximately 784,983 acres of 1.2 million acres of School land and would decrease the board’s rental rates on this land since it deprives tenants of the full use, control and enjoyment of the properties. Severing the hunting rights from all other non-enhanced value land would also cause a reduction in rent.

“This is clear since data from other governmental ag-rental areas that allow open hunting, show remarkably lower ag rentals than school land rental rates,” Sudbeck wrote. “To calculate this loss, we look to the Game and Parks’ Open Fields and Waters program, which pays private landowners an average of about $4.43 per acre to allow public hunting. This would be a reasonable estimate of the value of severed hunting rights. Thus, the hunting rights value lost on the remaining 707,980.08 acres would be $3,136,351.75. This calculation is conservative, since it does not include loss of bonus payment value. Finally, the board enrolls 6,456 acres in the Open Fields and Waters program, which provides for a payment to allow public hunting, administered by Game and Parks, which acres would be withdrawn from the program, at a loss of $3472.64 to the trust. There are additional costs which are very difficult to estimate.”

School Land Trust may also be liable for reimbursing our tenants for damages for cattle death from errant shots or collisions with vehicles due to open gates, broken fences; crop damage, trash and carcass clean-up, damage to water tanks, windmills and equipment. Sudbeck said if estimated at only $1 per acre, these costs could exceed $784,983.

Sen. Hansen said opening additional acres to hunting is important to entice Nebraskans to the Sandhills to hunt and, in turn, boost local economies.

“You have most likely received emails from leasees, LB 1247 would not affect them,” Hansen said. “Competition for land is fierce, and if they don’t desire to renew their contract, they wouldn’t have to. I believe someone else will. Remember, we aren’t talking about the renter’s personal land, we are talking about public land that must be used in a way that benefits our students through the funds made.”

FARMERS AND RANCHERS CONCERNS

Sen. Tom Brandt, R-Dist. 32, said his experience as a farmer is that leased land is treated like deeded land by farmers and ranchers and there is an expectation of inherent rights afforded the renter. He said a number of farmers and ranchers lease hunting rights on both private and rented property as an income diversification, which they would lose as a result of this bill.

“I can tell you what the fear is, if I’ve got livestock the last thing I want is not knowing who is out there,” Brandt said. “Are they driving a truck through there, what are they hunting, are they going to stampede cattle through a fence, and that’s where a lot of the concerns were at. And they’re valid concerns.”

One of the tenants leases a number of tracts of school lands in Haythorn Land and Cattle Company. Jody Haythorn said they have concerns about allowing hunting on their leases. Haythorn said the school sections are very much a part of many Sandhills operations though they can be, she said, compared to land payments that increase but are never paid off.

Brenda Masek, past president of Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association testified on the bill on behalf of NCA and the Nebraska Ag Leaders Working Group. A rancher herself, Masek said her family’s ranching operation includes two school sections.

“The Constitution protects us from government taking of our property rights without just compensation, and that is exactly what this bill would do,” Masek said. “Our members use this land for agriculture purposes, which is this state’s largest economic engine, as all of you know.”

Masek said hunters on school lands during critical times for agriculture production can result in significant losses and gunfire toward homes, shops and working facilities “does not make for a copasetic working day.” She said leasees own items like fences and tanks that could be damaged by careless hunters and said the bill is a violation of leasees’ rights.

Sen. Hansen expects to edit the bill for introduction during a later session.