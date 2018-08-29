Contiguous Kansas counties included in Missouri natural disaster assistance

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated 12 Missouri counties as primary natural disaster areas. Producers in Audrain, Barry, Barton, Boone, Callaway, Cooper, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, Moniteau, Monroe and Newton counties who suffered losses due to recent drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

This designation by Secretary Perdue allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinance certain debts.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Cedar, Christian, Cole, Greene, Howard, McDonald, Macon, Marion, Miller, Montgomery, Morgan, Osage, Pettis, Pike, Polk, Ralls, Randolph, Saline, Shelby, Stone and Vernon in Missouri; along with Benton and Carroll counties in Arkansas; Cherokee and Crawford counties in Kansas and Ottawa County in Oklahoma, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is April 22, 2019.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of addition programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program.

Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at https://www.farmers.gov/recover.