Converse County ranch receives the 2018 WSGA Environmental Stewardship Award

The Cundall Ranch has been named the 2018 recipient of the Wyoming Stock Growers Environmental Stewardship Award Program. This year marks the 22nd year of recognizing Wyoming landowners for their outstanding natural resource stewardship practices that contribute to the environment and enhance productivity and profitability of their operations.

Owned and managed by Larry and Ruthie Cundall, the Cundall Ranch is located near Glendo, Wyo., and was established in 1917. The family's dedication to outstanding, voluntary conservation, research and dedication to sustainability sets an example for landowners across Wyoming and the United States. "We're so appreciative of the people who have helped us through the years and nominated us for this award," said Larry Cundall in the Jan. 27 edition of the Wyoming Livestock Roundup. "It's really exciting and humbling to receive this award."

The Cundall Ranch was established in 1917 with the original base of the operation residing on the Platte River. Over time the original ranch was split up between the younger generations with part of the ranch moving from a seed-stock operation of purebred Herefords to Larry Cundall's father starting his own yearling operation. Once returning home from serving in the Vietnam War, Larry Cundall married Ruthie and over time the operation moved to a cow-calf operation. For the past 45 years, the Cundall ranch have noted improvements and, with research, made many favorable changes. Over time, improvements in grazing, water and genetics became key to sustaining the Cundall Ranch. "To me, research, conservation and agriculture go hand-in-hand, and they all three have to happen to be sustainable," said Larry Cundall.

"Larry and Ruthie Cundall exemplify resource conservation and stewardship. While implementing measurable practices on his own ranch, Larry has dedicated immeasurable time to serving his industry through participation in agricultural education-based programs," said Jim Magagna, Wyoming Stock Growers Association executive vice president.

The WSGA Environmental Stewardship Tour will be held in June or July of 2018 and will highlight the Cundall Ranch, the history of the operation and the family's land management practices over the years. This event is open to the public with RSVPs strongly encouraged. Additional information will be provided in further press releases and on the WSGA website at http://www.wysga.org.