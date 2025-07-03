Cooper hoping for another win at Cody Stampede Rodeo

Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, took the lead at the Cody Stampede on July 2 with a blazing fast run of 7.8 seconds. If he holds onto first place it will be the fourth time he has won this rodeo. Cody Stampede photo by Hailey Rae

CODY, Wyo. — It would be hard to find a current rodeo contestant that has had more success at the Cody Stampede than tie-down roper Tuf Cooper.

The first time that he won this rodeo was 10 years ago in 2015 and he won it twice more since then in 2020 and 2021. The four-time world champion is hoping to check it off his list again in 2025. Cooper roped at Stampede Park during what is known as “slack” on Wednesday morning and stopped the clock in 7.8 seconds. Cooper is currently 12th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and is working to qualify for his 17th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. To accomplish that, he needs to be among the top 15 in the world standings the end of September. A big win here will certainly help him accomplish that goal.

Two other contestants that could get big benefits out of a Cody paycheck are California’s Jacek Frost and Jordan Spears. Frost, from Browns Valley, took the lead in the bareback riding on Wednesday night with an 86-point ride on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Pinto Pete. Frost has been close to qualifying for the NFR the past two years finishing the season in 22nd and 24th places. He is currently 17th in the world standings, so any money won here will help move him up.

An 89-point ride on bull branded 500 from Frontier Rodeo Company put Jordan Spears at the top of the Cody Stampede’s leaderboard. The five-time NFR qualifier from Redding, Calif., is in contention for his first championship at Stampede Park. Cody Stampede photo by Hailey Rae Spears

Jordan Spears is a five-time NFR qualifier from Redding. Spears also competed at the second performance of the Cody Stampede. He rodeo a bull from Frontier Rodeo that is branded #500 for 89 points. Spears is also hoping to add to his season earnings to have a chance at another NFR qualification. He is currently in 32nd place. He took the lead away from Trevor Reiste from Linden, Iowa, who had an 88.5-point ride at the first performance.

With the amount of rodeos and the contestants all trying to get to them and win paychecks, the competition over the Fourth of July has become known as Cowboy Christmas. The Cody Stampede offers the best opportunity to earn the most money on one run or one ride. To accommodate all of the contestants, along with four rodeo performances there are three full days of slack. That continues on Thursday, July 3 with the women’s breakaway and barrel racing. The team roping, tie-down and steer wrestling were held on July 1 and 2. There are two sets of competitors left during rodeo performances that will be trying to change the leaderboard.

Action continues on Thursday, July 3 with a performance at 8 p.m. That performance as well as the one July 4 are sold out.

California’s Jacek Frost scored 86 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Pinto Pete on Wednesday night. The Browns Valley resident’s lead may change, but he still has an opportunity to get a good check out of the rodeo here. Cody Stampede photo by Hailey Rae Frost

The following are unofficial leaders after the second performance of the Cody Stampede Rodeo, July 2, 2025.

Bareback Riding: 1, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Callifornia, 86 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Pinto Pete. 2, Kashton Ford, Sturgis, S.D., 85. 3, (tie) R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., and Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla., 82 each. 5, Colton Clemens, Blackfoot, Idaho, 78. 6, Kade Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 74.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Bridger, Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 4.2 seconds. 2, Emmett Edler, State Center, Iowa, 4.5. 3, (tie) Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, and Levi Rudd, Chelsea, Okla., 4.6 each. 5, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 4.7. 6, Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 5.0.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn.; and Quinton Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Bryce Graves, Poplarville, Miss., 4.1 seconds each. 3, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, 4.3. 4, Devon Johnson, Red Oak, Texas, and Zane Pratt, Congress, Ariz., 4.4. 5, Jade Stoddard, Sugar City, Idaho and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho, 4.5. 6, Shay Carroll, Stephenville, Texas, and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.7.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, (tie) Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., on Frontier Rodeo’s Big Sister and Brody Wells, Powell, Wyo., on Frontier Rodeo’s Cowboy Town, 86.5 points each. 3, (tie) Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, and james Perrin, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 85. 5, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., 84.5. 6, Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, Wyo., 83.5.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, 3.3 seconds. 2, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Calgary, Alberta, 3.4. 3, Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 3.5. 4, Amber Hutto, North Zulch, Texas, 3.7. 5, Brooke Bruner, Parker, Colo., 4.2. 6, Lari Dee Guy, Abilene, Texas, 12.4.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 7.8. 2, Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 8.4 seconds. 3, John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 8.5. 4, (tie) Landyn Duncan, Weatherford, Texas, and Riley Mason Webb, Denton, Texas; and Chet Weitz, London, Texas, 8.6 each.

Barrel Racing: 1, McKinlee Paschal, Nome, Texas, 17.19 seconds. 2, Summer Kosel, Glenham, S.D., 17.24. 3, Hadley Tate, Apache, Okla., 17.30. 4, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 17.37. 5, (tie) Dina Allred, Golden, Texas, and Emma Parr, Greensboro, Alabama, 17.40 each.

Bull Riding: 1, Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 89 points on Frontier Rodeo’s No. 500. 2, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 88.5. 3, Mossy Waite, New Plymouth, Idaho, 87. 4, Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, Colo., 85.5. 5, 2, Jate Frost, Randlett, Utah, 81. 6, T. Parker, Winnie, Texas, 78.