Cooper to succeed Dinneen at Renewable Fuels Association

The Renewable Fuels Association announced Wednesday that Bob Dinneen, its president and CEO, will leave that post to become the group's senior strategic adviser in October, and that he will be succeed by Geoff Cooper, RFA's executive vice president.

Dinneen has been with RFA for more than 30 years, including serving as the organization's president and CEO since 2001. During his tenure, Congress passed a bill establishing the Renewable Fuel Standard in 2005 and significantly expanded and extended it in 2007.

Dinneen "also played a crucial role in the creation of the reformulated gasoline and oxygenated fuels requirements; securing the RVP waiver for E10; working with states to adopt bans on MTBE; and multiple extensions of the ethanol blender's tax credit and secondary tariff on imported ethanol, among other important victories," RFA said in a news release.

"Ethanol is a remarkable product that has an incredibly bright future filled with opportunity, and I am excited to help write the next chapter in our industry's amazing story," Cooper said in a statement.