COP27 agreement focuses on loss and damage

The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed Sunday with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters, the U.N. said in a news release.

Under the agreement, a fund will be established to which rich countries will make contributions so that payments can be made to the most vulnerable, less developed countries to help them respond to climate change.

The “loss and damage” fund was considered the biggest accomplishment of this year’s meeting, but countries launched a package of 25 new collaborative actions in five key areas including agriculture.

“Against the backdrop of rising food prices, 13 countries have now endorsed the Agriculture Breakthrough led by the U.K. and Egypt, including recent new joiners Australia, Cambodia, Germany and Ireland, which aims to make climate-resilient, sustainable agriculture the most widely adopted option by 2030,” the U.N. said in a news release.

The Agriculture Breakthrough includes “investment in agriculture research, development and demonstration to generate solutions to address the challenges of food insecurity, climate change and environmental degradation,” the U.N. said.

“Important progress was made on forest protection with the launch of the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership, which aims to unite action by governments, businesses and community leaders to halt forest loss and land degradation by 2030,” the U.N. added.

The impact of U.S. farm groups’ and foundations’ participation in Agriculture Day is unclear at this time.