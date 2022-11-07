COP27 announcements continue as environmental groups criticize the meeting

Agriculture-related groups continue to announce events on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations COP27 climate summit in Egypt, while environmentalists have criticized the event as too dominated by corporations, particularly the choice of Coca-Cola as a sponsor.

Today the Farm Journal Foundation and CGIAR announced they would co-host an event on Nov. 11 which will “highlight progress on and announce several new AIM4C innovation sprints focused on smallholder agriculture.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power will be among the speakers, the Farm Journal Foundation said.

The event will be in person but it will also be live-streamed.

A wide range of organizations including the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, the U.S. Dairy Export Council, CropLife America, Pepsico, Bayer and Syngenta, have announced they have established the House of Sustainable Agriculture of the Americas Pavilion, and will host events there.

Meanwhile,Washington Post climate analyst Maxine Joselow reported that environmentalists “slam” the meeting because Coca-Cola was selected as a sponsor. The environmentalist are not criticizing Coca-Cola because of its food products, but because of its use of plastics.

The Post also highlighted that 400 scientists had written a letter criticizing Hill + Knowlton’s role in briefing journalists because it had created ads for oil companies and worked on behalf of the tobacco industry.

Joselow also wrote in response “to all the PR people who keep asking” that she will not be attending this year’s meeting, although the Post will cover it with other reporters on the ground.