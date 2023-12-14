COP28 reaches final agreement; reactions mostly positive

Ernie Shea, president of Solutions from the Land, an American group that was represented at the agriculture events in Dubai, said SFL “applauds the central outcome of COP28.”

Shea said, “The highlight of COP28 for SFL was the adoption of the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Change by over 150 countries. This is the first-ever declaration on the ‘profound potential of ag and food systems in driving innovative responses to climate change and unlocking shared prosperity for all.’ The declaration addresses global emissions while protecting the lives and livelihoods of farmers who live on the frontlines of climate change.

“If nations want to prevent the globe from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, they cannot unless agriculture is enabled to participate in a way that just doesn’t meet a climate outcome, but in a way that delivers multiple solutions to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Shea also noted, “Among other provisions in the adopted Global Stocktake Agreement under the Paris accord were calls to triple renewable energy production capacity globally by 2030; rapidly scale up the deployment of existing technologies, the fostering of innovation, and the development and transfer of new technologies in facilitating adaptation and mitigation action; and encourage the implementation of integrated, multi-sectoral solutions, such as land use management, sustainable agriculture, resilient food systems, nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approaches, and protecting, conserving and restoring nature and ecosystems.

“One of our COP28 priority messages, which our delegates advanced over the course of the two-week conference, was the role of renewable biofuels and the circular bioeconomy as pathways to net zero emissions. SFL’s farmer envoys and delegates effectively spotlighted policies and programs that can concurrently improve liquid transportation fuel quality, increase and accelerate emission reductions, improve public health, help achieve environmental justice goals, provide greater versatility, and improve reliability all at less cost. These interventions were in direct support of the call for tripling renewable energy production globally.”

Shea noted SFL has been participating in COP since 2009, earning official standing as a “non-party” observer in 2019. “We’ve been proactively engaging in these negotiations for a long time, and we’ve worked hard to recruit and support a growing cadre of other agricultural organizations that want to engage,” Shea said. “Sometimes it felt like we were just shouting into the wind; now, however, there is a growing awareness that agriculture is an untapped climate change solution pathway.”