Copa, Cogeca visit Washington as EU delays whiskey tariff 

Leaders of Copa and Cogeca, the European farm and co-op umbrella groups, visited Washington last week to engage “with key U.S. policymakers, industry and agricultural stakeholders,” the two groups said in a news release after the visit.

The release said, “The visit coincided with the U.S. National Agriculture Day and provided an important opportunity to engage in dialogue on agricultural trade, market access, and regulatory cooperation.”

“The delegation’s agenda included high-level meetings with representatives from the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and leading agrifood industry organisations, such as the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, the National Farmers Union and the US Soybean Export Council.”

Copa President Massimiliano Giansanti stated: “This visit and exchanges with our counterparts have reinforced the need for strong transatlantic partnerships in agriculture.”

“Farmers should not become collateral damage in broader trade disputes. European farmers need stability, predictability and fair access to international markets. We expect the European Commission to ensure that the agri-food sector is kept out of any retaliatory measures, particularly in disputes that do not concern it and that it acknowledges the fact that maintaining food production is Europe is key for its security.”

Cogeca President Lennart Nilsson added: “Our discussions with U.S. stakeholders have made it clear that American farmers and cooperatives share our concerns about escalating trade tensions.”

“The agricultural sector is strategic and essential for both our economies. Instead of being drawn into trade conflicts, we must focus on strengthening cooperation, maintaining predictability, and ensuring that trade policies support — rather than undermine — our farmers and cooperatives.”

On Thursday, the European Union said it would delay retaliation against President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs — including 50% levies on American whiskey and other goods — until mid April, The New York Times reported.

President Trump has threatened to put a 200% tariff on imports of alcohol products from the European Union in relation for the tariff on U.S. whiskey that the European Union said it would impose in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.