Corn Grower groups urging Ford to stand with rural America

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Iowa Corn Growers Association, alongside more than 20 other state corn organizations and the National Corn Growers Association, is formally calling on Ford Motor Company to reinstate its production of flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) and reengage in advancing renewable fuel technologies that support rural America.

In a joint letter addressed to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley, the coalition representing corn farmers expressed deep concern over the automaker’s move away from FFVs, particularly in its iconic F-Series truck lineup. The letter highlights the critical role American-grown ethanol plays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening energy independence, and supporting local economies.

“Farm families have historically chosen the F-150 not only for its towing and payload capabilities but also because it was a truck they could fuel with ethanol — a domestic, renewable fuel made from corn, grown and refined in the very communities where Ford trucks are most popular,” the letter states.

QUIETLY DISAPPEARING

Ford has historically played a major role in advancing FFV technology. By 2014, nearly half of all light-duty vehicles produced by Ford, GM, and Chrysler were FFVs. However, in recent years, flex-fuel options have quietly disappeared from Ford’s production lines. Despite the F-150 remaining the top-selling vehicle in many of the nation’s corn-producing states, Ford no longer offers a flex-fuel model. This decision has raised serious concerns among corn growers, who say it removes a key fuel choice for rural drivers and undercuts demand for American-grown ethanol.

“Ford has a long-standing commitment to American farmers, and it’s time to renew that commitment by restarting the production of flex-fuel vehicles,” said Stu Swanson, ICGA President and farmer from Galt, Iowa. “By doing this, Ford will help strengthen rural economies and support sustainable fuel options for future generations. Iowa corn growers urge Ford to reinstate Flex Fuel Vehicle production and stand with farmers who have stood with them.”

The corn organizations contend electric vehicles aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution, especially in rural areas with limited charging infrastructure. The letter notes there is no reason to eliminate a biofuel with proven economic and environmental benefits. The corn grower leaders say they will continue calling on Ford to work with members of Congress and the agriculture community to reinstate smart policies that benefit rural America and consumers.

“Today’s farm families want to continue driving trucks made in America, powered by fuel made in America,” the letter concluded.