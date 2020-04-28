Corn Growers Association touts meat exports

As meat industry executives warned of a meat shortage in the United States, the National Corn Growers Association on Monday touted U.S. meat exports in February.

“Despite the current challenges due to COVID-19, U.S. pork and beef exports are on a record pace through February,” the corn growers said in a news release.

Data from the Agriculture and the U.S. Meat Export Federation showed double-digit gains, year-over-year and that the February pork exports were up 46% from a year ago, and U.S. beef exports were up 18% from a year ago.

“Even as COVID-19 disrupted export markets, demand for U.S. red meats remained strong,” said Dean Meyer, director of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and secretary-treasurer of the USMEF. “Around the world, consumer demand for high-quality red meat protein is growing and that includes a variety of meats.”