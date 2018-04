Corn growers hire Friedlander as communications director

The National Corn Growers Association has hired Liz Friedlander as director of policy communications in its Washington office.

Friedlander was previously communications director for House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn.

Earlier she worked for Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., when Lincoln chaired the Senate Agriculture Committee. Earlier she worked for the National Farmers Union.

A native of Hazen, N.D., Friedlander holds a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Minnesota State University–Moorhead.