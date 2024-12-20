Corn growers win dispute with Mexico over GM corn ban

In a major win for the nation’s corn growers, a dispute panel ruled Friday that Mexico violated its commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement when it issued a decree that banned genetically modified corn imports in early 2023.



The decision was met with praise from the National Corn Growers Association and other corn grower advocates who had called on the United States Trade Representative to file the dispute.



“This is an incredible development for the nation’s corn growers and rural communities,” said Illinois farmer and NCGA President Kenneth Hartman Jr. “This outcome is a direct result of the advocacy efforts of corn grower leaders from across the country. We want to thank the nation’s growers for speaking out and U.S. officials for listening and acting.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador first set off alarms in the Corn Belt in December 2020 when he initiated a decree to ban genetically modified corn by the end of 2024. At the time, NCGA began outreach to the Trump administration to head off the ban. Those efforts continued with the Biden administration as well as with members of Congress and Mexican officials.

The organization’s leaders argued that the ban would significantly harm growers and rural communities, especially because Mexico is the No. 1 export destination for U.S. corn.

NCGA’s efforts intensified in 2023 when the Mexican president issued a decree banning genetically modified white corn, effective the following day. NCGA and state corn grower groups responded by pushing USTR to file a dispute settlement under USMCA, which it eventually did.

“NCGA has been active each step of the way, sounding the alarm about the impact Mexico’s actions are having on farmers,” Hartman said. “This win illustrates the power of corn advocacy.”



Since the enactment of USMCA, the formation of dispute panels has been uncommon and must meet a high threshold of requirements. Now that a decision has been made, NCGA leaders say they will work with USTR and the incoming administration to ensure the ruling is enforced.