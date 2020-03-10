Corn, soybean prices fall, equity markets collapse

Corn and soybean prices fell today amid macroeconomic panic set off by collapsing OPEC negotiations and ongoing concerns over the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus, The Andersons, a reporting service, said.

Meanwhile, equity markets had their worst day since 2008, setting off circuit breakers that stopped trading, Axios reported.

“Today’s sell-off — the worst single day since December 2008 and on the 11th anniversary of the Great Recession’s stock bottom — reflects serious fears that the oil price drop and the coronavirus could throw the economy into a recession,” Axios said.