Cornstalks grazing during late gestation

Cornstalk residue is a good source of nutrition for the beef cow. When grazing cornstalks, we want to use about 15% of the residue. This 15% includes any remaining corn and 50% of the husk and leaf. Those parts are the most palatable and the highest quality nutrition for the cow. For every bushel of dry corn the husk makes up 3 pounds per bushel, the leaf makes up 14 pounds per bushel. The highest nutrition out in the field is the corn that was left in the field. A cow’s intake and diet quality declines as she is left in the field. When cattle graze corn residue they select corn first, husk and leaf second, cob and stalk last. When cows are forced to eat cob and stalk, they can’t meet their nutritional needs. A general rule of thumb is that for every 100 bushels of dry corn produced a cow can graze for one month.

To calculate how much feed is available in each field you can use the corn stalk grazing calculator found at https://cap.unl.edu/livestock/tools/ . However, in recent studies we have found high yielding corn (200 bushels per acre or greater) has less leaf and husk per bushel and that the quality is generally lower than lower yielding fields. We suggest reducing the grazing days by 10% in higher yielding corn hybrids. This can be accomplished by changing the utilization rate to 45% instead of 50% in our grazing calculator.

When grazed properly pregnant cows can meet their energy and protein needs without supplementation when grazing corn residue. However, they do require supplementation of minerals and vitamin A. We suggest that a 4 ounce free choice mineral contains at least 300,000 IU per pound of Vitamin A, 4 to 5% phosphorus, 1,500 to 2,500 parts per million copper and 3,000 to 5,000 parts per million zinc.

However, corn residue, especially husk is susceptible to losses from trampling and wind. Monitoring husk availability is a great way to ensure cows are receiving the nutrients they need. When they are hard to find, either move cows to a new field or start feeding a supplement. Bred and first calf heifers have higher energy and protein requirements and need to be supplemented. During mid gestation 2 to 3 pounds of distillers dried grains or 4 to 6 pounds of modified distillers and during late gestation 3 to 5 pounds of distillers dried grains or 6 to 10 pounds of modified distillers grain per day will meet their needs.

