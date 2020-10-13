Coronavirus aid negotiations at an impasse

Even though President Donald Trump has said he now wants to sign another coronavirus aid package before the election, negotiations are at an impasse, with both Senate Republicans and House Democrats critical of the administration’s latest offer.

There has been no public discussion of any farm or nutrition aid in the package.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., sent House members a message Monday that “Members are advised that due to the Trump administration’s failure to reach an agreement on coronavirus relief, no votes are expected in the House this week.”

“Members are further advised that as conversations surrounding additional coronavirus relief legislation continue, it is possible that the House will meet during the month of October.

“Members will be given at least 24-hours’ notice before the House will be called back to session.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., posted a letter to House members Sunday that Trump’s attitude toward the COVID-19 pandemic was reflected in “the grossly inadequate response we finally received from the administration on Saturday.”

But when White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin presented a nearly $1.9 trillion proposal to Senate Republicans on Saturday, several Republican senators voiced their opposition, leading Meadows to say jokingly that taking that message to Trump would mean the lawmakers would have to attend his funeral, The Wall Street Journal reported.