Coronavirus relief funding deadline extended for special districts

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Colorado’s Conservation Districts now have until July 7 to opt in for Coronavirus Relief Funding (CVRF) through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, following a decision by DOLA to extend the application deadline.

As part of the federal CARES Act outlined under Title V, CVRF allows local governments to receive reimbursements for necessary expenditures that were not accounted for in the most recent local government budget and that were incurred as of March 1st due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Up to $275 million will be allocated to local governments across Colorado.

Applicants are required to supply affirmations of spending, reporting, monitoring, and other federal situations. Counties and municipalities are required to collaborate on funding requests. To opt in for CVRF funding, districts must complete an application on DOLA’s website.

Please contact Nikki Brinson, Colorado State Conservation Board District Operations Manager, at nikki.brinson@state.co.us or (303) 842-3108 before July 7 with questions.