Cost of a cookout still high

Families celebrating the Fourth of July holiday will find that an Independence Day cookout will cost $71.22 for 10 guests this year, based on the 2024 American Farm Bureau Federation annual market basket survey.
The grocery bill is up 5% from 2023, and almost 30% from just five years ago, Farm Bureau said. A $7.12 per-person cost represents a record high since AFBF began the survey in 2013. The cookout favorites include cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream, among other products.

