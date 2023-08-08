Costa, Klobuchar: Senate make take lead on farm bill
|NAPA, Calif. — Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., a member of the House Agriculture Committee, said here today that if the House “can’t get a bipartisan farm bill off the floor in October or November,” the Senate may develop a bill and send it to the House “before the end of the year.”
The senate, Costa said, won’t “load up” the bill with objectionable amendments on which the Republicans in the house may insist, Costa said.
Costa said he could not predict when Congress will pass a new farm bill, but “We will have a new farm bill someday.” The current farm bill “may need to be extended until the end of the year,” he added.
In a video, Klobuchar told the sugar growers that she believes the Senate will take the lead on the next farm bill.
The agreement between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Biden on the debt ceiling bill should be “a good sign” that there are members of the House who want to reduce spending below the caps established in that bill, he noted.
Costa said “I don’t think it’s likely” there will be money to “plus up” provisions in the farm bill, but he said he wants the bill to improve crop insurance.
Farm groups need to educate the public that “food is a national security issue,” he noted.
Costa explained that his grandparents on both sides of his family immigrated to California from the Portuguese Azores Islands around the turn of the 20th century.
“My family loved to eat fish, but we knew how to milk,” he said. His ancestors worked as farm workers but eventually got their own land. They raised milk cows but also crops including sugar beets. In the 1970s, he said, they shifted to wine grapes, walnuts, prunes and especially almonds.
California is the nation’s No. 1 agricultural producer, he noted, producing 85% of the nation’s citrus, 75% of the world’s almonds and 50% of the world’s pistachios. California also produces 20% of the nation’s milk, he said, with its 900 dairy farms split among the descendants of Portuguese and Dutch immigrants.
About 44% of California’s agricultural production is exported, he said, but the United States needs to modernize its supply chain and reduce dependence on foreign shippers.
California has stayed No. 1 in agriculture for more than five decades through innovation, he said, noting the role of the University of California at Davis and other agricultural institutions.
But he added it is important to remember the importance of federal nutrition programs. During the pandemic, he noted, 30% of the people who went to food banks had never been to one before.
