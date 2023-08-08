Costa, Klobuchar: Senate make take lead on farm bill

NAPA, Calif. — Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., a member of the House Agriculture Committee, said here today that if the House “can’t get a bipartisan farm bill off the floor in October or November,” the Senate may develop a bill and send it to the House “before the end of the year.”

The senate, Costa said, won’t “load up” the bill with objectionable amendments on which the Republicans in the house may insist, Costa said.