Costa, Langworthy introduce bill to expand SNAP dairy incentives

Reps. Jim Costa, D-Calif., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Subcomittee, and Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., last week introduced H.R. 5099, Dairy Nutrition Incentives Act of 2023, a bill to expand the current Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives program to include other products like cheese and yogurt.

The changes would provide coupons or rebates to SNAP recipients to purchase cheese, yogurt, and other eligible dairy products.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., are leading the companion legislation in the senate, Costa said.

“Dairy products provide vital nutrients to maintain a healthy diet and strong bone density. But the lack of access and consumption are impeding positive health outcomes for Americans of all ages,” said Costa.

“Our bipartisan legislation will change that by expanding incentives to purchase products like cheese and yogurt while supporting dairy farmers in the San Joaquin Valley and nationwide.”

“This effort will help to put healthy dairy options from farms in western New York on more dinner tables,” said Langworthy.

The bill is endorsed by the International Dairy Foods Association, National Milk Producers Federation, and National Grocers Association.