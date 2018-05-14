Counties in Colorado, Kansas and Utah declared primary natural disaster areas

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Cheyenne, Crowley, Kiowa, Lincoln and Pueblo counties in Colorado as primary natural disaster areas due to losses and damages caused by a recent drought.

Farmers and ranchers in the following contiguous counties in Colorado also qualify for natural disaster assistance. Those counties are: Arapahoe, Elbert, Huerfano, Otero, Bent, El Paso, Kit Carson, Prowers, Custer, Fremont Las Animas and Washington.

Farmers and ranchers in the contiguous counties of Greeley and Wallace in Kansas also qualify for natural disaster assistance.

USDA has also designated 10 counties in Kansas as primary natural disaster areas due to losses and damages caused by a recent drought. Those counties are: Ellis, Lane, Ottawa, Scott, Wallace, Greeley, Lincoln, Russell, Trego and Wichita

Farmers and ranchers in the contiguous counties in Kansas also qualify for natural disaster assistance. Those counties are: Barton, Gove, Ness, Clay Graham, Osborne, Cloud, Hamilton, Rooks, Dickinson, Kearny, Rush, Ellsworth, Logan, Saline, Finney, Mitchell and Sherman

Farmers and ranchers in the contiguous counties of Cheyenne, Kiowa, Kit Carson and Prowers in Colorado also qualify for natural disaster assistance.

USDA has also designated Grand County in Utah as a primary natural disaster area due to losses and damages caused by a recent drought.

Farmers and ranchers in the contiguous counties of Emery, San Juan, Uintah and Wayne in Utah also qualify for natural disaster assistance.

Farmers and ranchers in the contiguous counties of Garfield, Mesa and Montrose in Colorado also qualify for natural disaster assistance.

Qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for the Farm Service Agency's emergency (EM) loans, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration of May 3, 2018, to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses.