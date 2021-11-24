Country Christmas Gift Guide

We all have farmers and ranchers on our Christmas list and since we can’t gift them better weather, we are tasked with finding a gift they will appreciate… and don’t already own. Luckily, there are plenty of practical and thoughtful gift ideas to show them you care. Here are 11 gift ideas that the rural folks in your life will be sure to love!

Western Apparel, Jewelry, Accessories, Gifts and Home Decor

Quality fashion with a western flare for classy women and children. Top notch shopping experience including jewelry, accessories, gifts and home decor.

Allure Wyoming

211 N 2nd St, Douglas, WY 82633

https://allurewyoming.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/Allure.Douglas.WY

Instagram: @allurewyoming

Custom Home Decor

Crafted Simply can make all kinds of personalized engraved décor including photo memory boards, wedding boards, welcome signs, livestock décor, wall décor, and personalized stainless steel tumblers. We’re based in Colorado and ship throughout the country. Let us bring your idea to life! Call or text us anytime!

Crafted Simply Inc.

(970) 412-2826 – Call or Text

https://www.etsy.com/shop/craftedsimplyinc

FB: https://www.facebook.com/craftedsimplyinc/

Cross Five Cattle Livestock Vaccination Coolers

2, 3 or 4 holster dual compartment, color-coded vaccination and medication livestock organization cooler systems.

The Cross Five Cattle Cooler system has color-coded vaccine gun holsters and an 8-inch barrel with enclosed ends to ensure optimal safety. The “gun” side of the cooler has a space for an ice pack. The holsters promote viability of your vaccine by keeping your vaccine cool and shaded while not in use. All compartments can be easily removed for washing.

Cross Five Cattle Coolers, LLC

(605) 490-3253

https://crossfivecoolers.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/crossfivecattlecoolers/

Storage Buildings, Minibarns and Utility Sheds

Built in Colorado with care and pride.

When Cumberland Buildings first started in 2012, the idea was straightforward: Build storage buildings that are made of heavy-duty, durable, high-quality materials. Simple! Ever since then, each building has been built in the tradition of Mennonite craftsmanship and manufactured in the United States by our highly-skilled American craftsmen.

Quality Hemp & CBD Products

Feeling Stressed? Sore from all the decorating?Christmas is coming. While it is a wonderful time of year, the holidays can be stressful as well. Give yourself a gift this season, and find relief with CBD.

promote relaxation

quiet the mind for restful sleep

provide overall wellness

ease joint discomfort

calm inflammation

aid a healthy gut

Mineral Tub Lifter

Work Smart…Not Hard

We make it easier for you to handle your Mineral Tubs – plastic, metal & biodegradable! Can be used with all bale beds. Purchase a Mineral Tub Lifter TODAY!!! Call or email to order!

Mineral Tub Lifter

Malta, Montana

Jason 406- 390-0826 • Shyla 406-390-1339

shyla@mtintouch.net

https://www.mineraltublifter.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/mineraltublifter.lifter

Saddles & Tack

One Stop Shop

Offering the best in skilled, knowledgeable customer service to find everything you need for all your best friends!

Onsite Tack Repair

New and Used Tack

100+ Saddles

Ropes and Roping Products

Rough Stock Equipment

Mini to Draft Sized Items

Over 23 Years in Business

Friendly Customer Service

The Latigo Lariat

3611 S Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO

970-593-1984

http://www.latigolariat.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheLatigoLariat

EGO POWER+ Snow Blower

The EGO POWER+ Snow Blower is the only cordless snow blower that’s as powerful as gas. Featuring Peak Power™ technology, it combines the power of any two ARC Lithium™ batteries for the power to clear heavy, wet snow.

Poudre Valley Co-op

225 NW Frontage Road, Ft. Collins, CO

970-221-5300

http://www.pvcoop.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/poudrevalleycoop

Gift of a lifetime!

From tiny homes to large family homes, Schroeder’s All American Homes has options in every style and layout you can imagine. It’s a short drive away to save thousands on your dream home. Call today for an appointment to talk about the perfect home for your location and needs – it’s the perfect Christmas gift! The only thing LOWER than the PRICE is the pressure!

Schroeder’s All American Homes

10 Morrie Avenue, Cheyenne, WY

(307) 634-7399

http://www.schroederamericanhomes.com

Generac Generators

Gift some peace of mind this winter!

Generators in stock. Authorized Sales & Service Location.

Warehouse Supply, Inc. is a locally owned and operated industrial and agricultural supply company. We not only have a comprehensive product line in our 10,000 square foot warehouse, we can get what you need if we don’t.

Our prices are competitive and, in many cases, we can deliver to you in the field or to your business.

Warehouse Supply Inc.

300 N. 2nd St., La Salle, CO 80645

(970) 284-2041

https://warehousesupplyinc.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/warehousesupplyinc/

Datamars Livestock Management and Animal Health Delivery Solutions

20% Off All Premium Datamars Products*

*Excludes Feedlot Tags