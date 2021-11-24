Country Christmas Gift Guide
We all have farmers and ranchers on our Christmas list and since we can’t gift them better weather, we are tasked with finding a gift they will appreciate… and don’t already own. Luckily, there are plenty of practical and thoughtful gift ideas to show them you care. Here are 11 gift ideas that the rural folks in your life will be sure to love!
Western Apparel, Jewelry, Accessories, Gifts and Home Decor
Quality fashion with a western flare for classy women and children. Top notch shopping experience including jewelry, accessories, gifts and home decor.
Allure Wyoming
211 N 2nd St, Douglas, WY 82633
https://allurewyoming.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/Allure.Douglas.WY
Instagram: @allurewyoming
Custom Home Decor
Crafted Simply can make all kinds of personalized engraved décor including photo memory boards, wedding boards, welcome signs, livestock décor, wall décor, and personalized stainless steel tumblers. We’re based in Colorado and ship throughout the country. Let us bring your idea to life! Call or text us anytime!
Crafted Simply Inc.
(970) 412-2826 – Call or Text
https://www.etsy.com/shop/craftedsimplyinc
FB: https://www.facebook.com/craftedsimplyinc/
Cross Five Cattle Livestock Vaccination Coolers
2, 3 or 4 holster dual compartment, color-coded vaccination and medication livestock organization cooler systems.
The Cross Five Cattle Cooler system has color-coded vaccine gun holsters and an 8-inch barrel with enclosed ends to ensure optimal safety. The “gun” side of the cooler has a space for an ice pack. The holsters promote viability of your vaccine by keeping your vaccine cool and shaded while not in use. All compartments can be easily removed for washing.
Cross Five Cattle Coolers, LLC
(605) 490-3253
https://crossfivecoolers.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/crossfivecattlecoolers/
Storage Buildings, Minibarns and Utility Sheds
Built in Colorado with care and pride.
When Cumberland Buildings first started in 2012, the idea was straightforward: Build storage buildings that are made of heavy-duty, durable, high-quality materials. Simple! Ever since then, each building has been built in the tradition of Mennonite craftsmanship and manufactured in the United States by our highly-skilled American craftsmen.
Cumberland Buildings
https://www.cumberlandbuildings.com/locations/
855-957-4337
FB: https://www.facebook.com/cumberlandbuildings
Quality Hemp & CBD Products
Feeling Stressed? Sore from all the decorating?Christmas is coming. While it is a wonderful time of year, the holidays can be stressful as well. Give yourself a gift this season, and find relief with CBD.
- promote relaxation
- quiet the mind for restful sleep
- provide overall wellness
- ease joint discomfort
- calm inflammation
- aid a healthy gut
Hempward Farms
https://www.hempwardfarms.com/
info@hempwardfarms.com
(303) 479-3631
FB: https://www.facebook.com/HempwardFarms/
Mineral Tub Lifter
Work Smart…Not Hard
We make it easier for you to handle your Mineral Tubs – plastic, metal & biodegradable! Can be used with all bale beds. Purchase a Mineral Tub Lifter TODAY!!! Call or email to order!
Mineral Tub Lifter
Malta, Montana
Jason 406- 390-0826 • Shyla 406-390-1339
shyla@mtintouch.net
https://www.mineraltublifter.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/mineraltublifter.lifter
Saddles & Tack
One Stop Shop
Offering the best in skilled, knowledgeable customer service to find everything you need for all your best friends!
- Onsite Tack Repair
- New and Used Tack
- 100+ Saddles
- Ropes and Roping Products
- Rough Stock Equipment
- Mini to Draft Sized Items
- Over 23 Years in Business
- Friendly Customer Service
The Latigo Lariat
3611 S Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
970-593-1984
http://www.latigolariat.com
FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheLatigoLariat
EGO POWER+ Snow Blower
The EGO POWER+ Snow Blower is the only cordless snow blower that’s as powerful as gas. Featuring Peak Power™ technology, it combines the power of any two ARC Lithium™ batteries for the power to clear heavy, wet snow.
Poudre Valley Co-op
225 NW Frontage Road, Ft. Collins, CO
970-221-5300
http://www.pvcoop.com
FB: https://www.facebook.com/poudrevalleycoop
Gift of a lifetime!
From tiny homes to large family homes, Schroeder’s All American Homes has options in every style and layout you can imagine. It’s a short drive away to save thousands on your dream home. Call today for an appointment to talk about the perfect home for your location and needs – it’s the perfect Christmas gift! The only thing LOWER than the PRICE is the pressure!
Schroeder’s All American Homes
10 Morrie Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
(307) 634-7399
http://www.schroederamericanhomes.com
Generac Generators
Gift some peace of mind this winter!
Generators in stock. Authorized Sales & Service Location.
Warehouse Supply, Inc. is a locally owned and operated industrial and agricultural supply company. We not only have a comprehensive product line in our 10,000 square foot warehouse, we can get what you need if we don’t.
Our prices are competitive and, in many cases, we can deliver to you in the field or to your business.
Warehouse Supply Inc.
300 N. 2nd St., La Salle, CO 80645
(970) 284-2041
https://warehousesupplyinc.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/warehousesupplyinc/
Datamars Livestock Management and Animal Health Delivery Solutions
20% Off All Premium Datamars Products*
*Excludes Feedlot Tags
Western Ranch Supply
Multiple Locations in Montana
(406) 252-6692
https://westernranchsupply.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/westernranchsupply/
