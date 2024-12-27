Country cooking

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

As I was feeding calves this morning, I was troubled to learn of some frightening news. It appears the people in our government that put together the food pyramid, you know that thing that recommends what people should eat, have decided that things like fake proteins deserve a place on our dinner table. I had to get out and get a gate before I could hear the actual guidelines, but it got me to thinking about where we went wrong as a society. Food is meant to be cooked in a kitchen, not made from chemicals in a lab.

Not all that long ago, campaigns to plant Victory gardens to grow your own food were considered patriotic. Somewhere between the end of WWII and now, things went haywire. Food should come from farms, not factories. There is no reason why you shouldn’t be able to know what every single ingredient is in a food. Obesity and body weight have become epidemics in our country. It is well documented that one’s diet has a lot to do with health issues that they may have. Doesn’t it make sense that the best diet should be comprised of things that are grown rather than made?

I am not a doctor, a dietician or even a real health guru, but I care about what I feed myself and my family. Our society has focused so much on convenience that we have sacrificed our own health for it. Foods that are prepackaged, processed and loaded with chemical preservatives have taken the place of real ingredients. Real food like fruit and vegetables, beef, pork, chicken and lamb should take the front stage in our menus. We should want to feed our kids things that we know will help them to grow big and strong. Let’s feed our kids snacks that are full of protein that will sustain them, rather than sugar loaded preservatives that will make them crash in a few hours.

We buy pill after pill to fix all our health problems but fail to make simple changes in our diet to try and fix them without pharmaceuticals. With the new year upon us, the most common resolution of most people is to lose weight. Gimmick diets and weight loss pills aren’t the answer, a change in lifestyle is. Cooking at home with real ingredients, getting active and taking control of your health is. If we take the time to cook real meals, and eat them at the table as a family, I think we can begin to solve a lot more than the health issues in our country. The time spent around the kitchen table will help restore families. It will open the lines of communication again and cause us to slow down and focus more on quality than convenience.

This year let’s ditch the processed take-out crap and make memories and dinner together in our homes. Cook with ingredients that were grown in a garden. Shuck corn, shell peas and snap beans to prep dinner instead of asking for a large order of fries at the drive through. As for meat, there will never be a substitute for beef, pork, lamb, chicken or wild game and fish in my book. You can’t milk an almond, tofu and lab made meats are best kept in the garbage, and everything is better with a little butter. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.