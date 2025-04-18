Country riot

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Spring has a strange effect on those who make a living off the land. As the days start to get longer, and the ground temperatures start to warm up, my farming friends start to act a little strange. I am a cow man. I have spent my share of time in the cab of a tractor putting up hay to feed cows, but I am the first to admit that I don’t know a lot about row crops or farming on a large scale. I have lots of good friends that make their living from the cab of a tractor, and they all start to get a little anxious at this time of the year.

Farming, like ranching, is like a drug to many of us. We’ll take a job in town just so that we can fund our farming and ranching habits when things get a little tight. Every farmer and rancher that I know is happiest when they are out with their herds or tending to their crops. Springtime creates a phenomenon in the farming world. We are warned about peer pressure from an early age, but when it’s time to plant crops, all those lessons seem to go by the wayside. Here in the heartland, as soon as the frost goes out of the ground, my farming friends all begin to twitch a little. I think they have spent too much time in the winter cooped up in the shop and are suffering from cabin fever. As soon as they can, they pull the tillage equipment out of the shed and begin to work fields so that they can plant. It’s like a great race, and in this case, the early bird usually ends up stuck in the middle of a muddy field because they didn’t wait long enough for the ground conditions to be right. Pickups and side by sides with thermoses full of coffee on the dash can be seen all over the county roads buzzing from one field to the next looking for which field they can work first. The race is on to get the tillage done before the first planter gets pulled out of the barn.

Then comes the fateful day that starts a county wide panic among the farmers. Someone pulls the planter out of the barn and starts putting seed in the ground. Tillage work is finished in road gear so the tractor can be hooked on the planter. The seed rep at the co-op is fielding phone calls on two different phones. His pickup is going to need a new set of tires by the time June gets here because he is delivering seed and chemicals from daylight until dark every day. At least twice a day he will have to reassure a panicked customer that he didn’t forget their seed, and that he will be there after lunch with the delivery. The long winter months spent in the shop have paid off for many farmers. They have prepared their equipment to be in top condition. NASA is receiving reports of alien landings because of the strange lights moving through fields at all hours of the night, when in fact it’s just the new 50 thousand watt light bar that someone mounted on their tractor to turn night into day.

The world of farming is the biggest gamble that there is. Large amounts of money are spent on seed, fuel and fertilizer, all with the hope of a bountiful harvest this fall. As our farming friends take to the fields this spring, join me in praying for their safety, for bountiful rain to grow the crops, and for equipment that doesn’t break down. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.