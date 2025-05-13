Court case against Trump tariffs to be livestreamed at 11 a.m.

The U.S. Court of International Trade will hear arguments at 11 a.m. today in a case against President Trump’s use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs.

The court sits in New York, but oral arguments will be audio livestreamed.

The case was brought by VOS Selections, a New York liquor company, and supported by Liberty Justice Center, a conservative legal group.

Several former U.S. Republican senators including John Danforth of Missouri and Chuck Hagel of Nebraska have filed an amicus brief in opposition to Trump’s use of that law as a basis for tariffs.

Stephen Vaden, President Trump’s nominee to be agriculture deputy secretary, is a judge on that court but will not be among the judges hearing the arguments today.