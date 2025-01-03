Court grants farmers reprieve from reporting requirement

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Dec. 26 delayed indefinitely the Beneficial Ownership Information reporting requirement from the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network that had been set for Jan. 1 under a previous court ruling.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Farm Bureau appreciates the court’s recognition that a last-minute reinstatement of reporting requirements caused an unwelcome scramble for small businesses, including more than 230,000 farmers.”

“The latest court decision to postpone the filing requirement is the right thing to do, but the legal back and forth created a stressful holiday season for many farm families. Lack of guidance and poor public outreach from the government have left many farmers in the dark about whether they’re expected to file.”

Farm Bureau explained, “Under the BOI requirement, businesses that fail to file or do not update records when needed could face criminal fines up to $10,000 and additional civil penalties of up to $591 per day. Failure to file could also lead to felony charges and up to two years in prison.”