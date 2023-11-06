Court revokes EPA ban on chlorpyrifos

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis on Thursday revoked the Environmental Protection Agency’s ban on use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on food crops, saying the agency’s action was arbitrary and capricious.

But the court also said, “the agency remains free to exercise its discretion as long as it considers all ‘important aspect[s] of the problem’ and gives a reasoned explanation for whichever option it chooses.”

A wide range of farm groups had petitioned the court about EPA’s ban.

Patti Goldman, a senior attorney for Earthjustice said, “We are profoundly saddened by the 8th Circuit’s decision to send the chlorpyrifos ban back to the EPA to review, which will subject farmworkers and children to this extremely harmful pesticide yet again.”

“Communities across the country and countless generations of children have been unnecessarily exposed to this neurotoxic pesticide for decades,” Goldman said.

“It’s unconscionable that industry continues to fight, subjecting children to learning disabilities, when crops have been successfully grown in the two years since chlorpyrifos has been banned.”