Court rules AFBF can appeal gray wolf delisting

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented today on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to overturn a lower court’s ruling that prohibited AFBF from defending the delisting of the gray wolf in the case Defenders of Wildlife v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. With this reversal, AFBF will be allowed to appeal a decision from the same lower court that vacated the delisting of the gray wolf.

“AFBF appreciates the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for recognizing agriculture’s interest in defending the delisting of the gray wolf. Farmers and ranchers share the goal of a healthy and thriving ecosystem, and when the gray wolf exceeded recovery goals, it became an Endangered Species Act success story.

“With populations now thriving, management of the species should be the responsibility of the states, which can more effectively determine the most appropriate actions to manage gray wolf populations.”

Read the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit at https://www.fb.org/files/9th_Circuit_Gray_Wolf_Ruling.pdf .